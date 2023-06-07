INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has issued Air Quality Action Days (AQAD) for all Indiana counties today due to smoke from Canadian wildfires.
Current high particulate readings exist in South Bend, Fort Wayne, Indianapolis, Cincinnati and Muncie.
Also, Detroit, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio and the Mid-Atlantic states are experiencing high levels of particulate. Due to north to northeast winds, this particulate matter is expected to continue traveling through Indiana.
Hoosiers are encouraged to visit smogwatch.IN.gov to view current and forecasted conditions and subscribe to email alerts.
IDEM encourages everyone to help reduce PM2.5 by making changes to daily habits. You can:
• Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood-fired boilers and any other unnecessary fires;
• Reminder: Indiana’s open burning laws make it illegal to burn trash and generally prohibit open burning, visit IN.gov/openburning for more information;
• Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure to PM5 and avoid exercising near busy roads;
• Combine errands into one trip;
• Avoid using gasoline-powered snow removal equipment or gas-powered recreational vehicles;
• Keep your engine tuned, and don’t let your engine idle (e.g., at a bank or restaurant drive-thru); and
• Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the thermostat to 70 degrees or lower.
PM2.5 is composed of microscopic dust, soot, and liquid that settles deep into the lungs and cannot be easily exhaled. Those people at risk are particularly vulnerable after several days of high PM2.5 exposure.
IDEM examines weather patterns and PM2.5 readings to make daily air quality forecasts. Air Quality Action Days generally occur when weather conditions such as light winds, snow cover, higher humidity, and lower atmospheric inversions trap pollutants close to the ground. To learn more about PM2.5 or sign up for air quality alerts, visit SmogWatch.IN.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.