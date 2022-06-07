FREMONT — The Fremont Redevelopment Commission voted to continue its tax increment financing district.
A TIF district is an area within a city or town that is found to be unattractive to private investors without the help of the government.
The TIF district in Fremont was created in 2004 and will expire in 2034.
In 2021, the district collected $351,023. It is estimated it will accrue $298,660 in 2022. Funds from the TIF district can be allocated to projects that are within the district or benefit quality of life in the district.
Recent projects that have been completed due to the TIF district are road improvements, sanitary sewer improvements and a salt barn.
Some of the proposed improvements for the near future are more road improvements, utility upgrades, walking and biking trails and a firetruck. The council will vote on which proposals are most beneficial to the district and the town. The purpose of creating a TIF district is to, in the long run, attract investors and develop in the area.
The decision to continue with the status quo was voted on after a financial presentation given by Greg Balsano of Baker Tilly Municipal Advisors. Balsano broke down the expenses and the allocation fund that comes from having the TIF district.
The allocation of the funds will be decided by the town council with legal council to ensure that the projects are within the rules and regulations of a TIF district.
