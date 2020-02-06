ANGOLA — A Hudson woman is in Steuben County Jail, facing two felony cases alleging dealing in methamphetamine.
On two days in May, Shelley L. Gibbeny, 54, allegedly sold drugs to an undercover informant.
In the first case, when she allegedly sold 4.9 grams of meth from her home in the 200 block of West 1st Street in Hudson on May 13, Gibbeny is charged with a Level 4 felony. A Level 4 felony carries up to a six-year prison sentence.
In the second case, Gibbeny is charged with a Level 2 felony for allegedly selling 10.5 grams of meth on May 15. A Level 2 felony carries up to a 30-year sentence.
The cases were filed in mid-January and warrants were served on Thursday. Gibbeny appeared before Steuben County Magistrate Randy Coffey Thursday afternoon and was informed of the charges pending against her.
Public defender Jim Burns was appointed. A pretrial conference will be held April 6 in Steuben Circuit Court.
Bail in the Level 4 felony case was set at $10,000 with a 10 percent bond but in the higher felony case, Gibbeny's bail was set at $50,000 cash or surety. She would need $51,000 for her release from jail.
The cases resulted from teamwork between Steuben County Sheriff's Department's Narcotics Unit undercover investigators and Auburn Police Department's undercover investigators. The same confidential informant made both buys.
The second time, Gibbeny asked the informant to lift his or her shirt to show that he or she was "not wired," say court documents. The investigatory records recount dialog about the drug deals. Gibbeny allegedly said she was receiving her meth in the mail. On the telephone, Gibbeny asked the purchaser to refer to meth as "cookies."
Gibbeny was convicted of maintaining a common nuisance July 30, 2012, allowing a charge of dealing in cocaine to be dismissed. Her probation was revoked in that case. It was reopened on Dec. 12, 2019 with a supplemental hearing scheduled for Monday.
Among other past cases in Steuben County courts, Gibbeny was sentenced to seven years in prison in 2006 for her admission to forgery. She was sentenced to two years in December 2014 for possession of marijuana; she violated the terms of community corrections and served the remainder of the sentence in prison.
