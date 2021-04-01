BRUSHY PRAIRIE — It’s a sure sign of Ag Day at Prairie Heights High School when you drive past the parking lot and see it full of tractors.
Thursday, on the last day of school before the Easter holiday and spring break for the Panthers, the high school FFA students held Ag Day to introduce the elementary school students to just a snippet of what the FFA and agriculture programs at Prairie Heights have to offer.
“We get to introduce these kids to FFA to help grow the program in the future,” said FFA member Emily Anders. “We do this so they can see and learn some of what we do.”
Held in the agriculture building and school greenhouses, Ag Day lets the older students get the younger students some hands-on experience with farm equipment, animal bones and hides, live animals, plants and of course, FFA ice cream.
Animals this year included several goats, young calves and a trio of chickens.
Also set up was a station where students got to learn about different animal footprints using modeling clay and impressions. The same station also had buckets of deer bones that students could handle and try to put back in order like a puzzle.
“I am really surprised at how well they’ve done with the bones,” said Ron Noll, Prairie Heights agriculture teacher. “They’ve treated it like a puzzle all day.”
Some of the elementary students when asked if they were excited for high school and FFA responded with a very energetic yes, with a few saying it was the animals that really drew them to the program.
Animals and tractors aren’t all that FFA does, however.
Anders said the public speaking that you’re often asked to do for FFA competitions really helps you grow as a person.
Student Conner Keeslar said FFA also helps expand your social bubble.
“Its kind of nice,” Keeslar said. “You also get to learn new life experiences.”
Many students start out in the introduction to ag classes, Keeslar said, with Noll covering their registrations to join FFA so they can see what its all about.
“A lot of them, after seeing what we do stick around,” he said.
A lot of time is spent by FFA members in the ag building and with one another working on projects, programming, planning trips and more.
“You make a lot of new friends here,” Anders said. “We spend a lot of time together.”
It is a program that Anders and Keeslar both said they would definitely recommend people take part in.
