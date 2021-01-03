AUBURN — Sen. Dennis Kruse believes no one should be fired for refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Kruse, R-Auburn, will sponsor a bill to protect unvaccinated workers in this year’s session of the Indiana General Assembly, which begins this week in Indianapolis.
“It would prohibit an employer from requiring an employee to have immunization in order to work,” Kruse said about his bill. “I think it should be up to the individual person if they want to get the vaccine or not.”
Kruse said he believes Gov. Eric Holcomb and state Health Commissoner Dr. Kris Box agree with his point of view, and the governor would sign his bill if it passes.
The top priority for this year’s Legislature will be crafting a state government budget for the next two years.
Kruse said his goal will be to keep funding for grades K-12 education at its current level — 50% of the $36 billion annual spending plan.
“I think it’s very unlikely that we will give any additional money to K-12, and there will probably be an effort by some people to reduce it” because of reduced state tax revenue, Kruse said.
“I think it will be a struggle, but it’s possible that we can keep it the same” — a goal shared by Holcomb and legislative leaders, he said. Most state agencies saw their budgets reduced by 15% this year, he added.
Kruse expects a flat state budget — with no increases — although a recent state revenue forecast looked better than previous estimates.
Redistricting
The Legislature also will draw new election districts for its own members and the U.S. House of Representatives, using new census data.
Kruse does not support turning the redistricting process over to a bipartisan commission, as some states have done.
“The elected officials are the public’s best way to influence redistricting,” Kruse said. “Elected officials can be voted out.”
Kruse expressed skepticism that a bipartisan commission would remove politics from the redistricting process.
“It doesn’t matter who you choose, they’re going to have prejudices just like everybody else has,” he said.
School start
Kruse will resume his long-running effort to declare that public schools must start classes after Labor Day. For the past five years, other legislators have led the unsuccessful crusade.
This year, more business leaders are calling for a later start of school, so that could boost support, Kruse said.
With schools starting in early August, “A lot of students are missing out on employment opportunities. If they can only work six or seven weeks, a lot of employers don’t want them,” Kruse said.
Michigan is one of approximately nine states where schools must start after Labor Day. Kruse said the Indiana Senate passed such a rule a few years back, but it never has passed in the House.
Year of the Trails
Kruse will introduce a resolution to declare 2021 the Year of the Trails, drawing attention to benefits of trails.
Kruse said Holcomb set aside nearly $100 million for new trails last year, but froze funding after the first $20 million in grants, due to the economic slump caused by COVID.
“I think our cash flow’s improved,” Kruse said, and he will encourage the governor to resume funding for new trails.
“I think we’d like to connect Fort Wayne to Pokagon State Park,” with most of that trail passing through DeKalb and Steuben counties, he said.
“We have the right-of-way all the way up through Angola” along the route of Old U.S. 27, Kruse said, so no money would need to be spent on acquiring right-of-way.
Kruse serves as co-chairman of the Indiana Trails Caucus in General Assembly.
Transgender age limit
Among other bills Kruse is sponsoring:
• A bill would ban transgender surgery for minors, who would have to wait until age 18.
“I talked to an adult who’s been through transgenderism for several years,” Kruse said. “He said that 90% of adult transgender people agree that minors should not go through transgenderism.”
• A bill would create a new Indiana Passenger Rail Commission under the Indiana Department of Transportation. It would designate how 7-9 members would be selected.
“They would try to advance getting grants and government programs to help increase passenger rail in Indiana,” Kruse said. He would like to restore Indianapolis-to-Chicago service and add more routes.
“We have the railroad tracks,” Kruse said. “We just need to get more passenger cars on those tracks.”
• A bill would protect opioid prescriptions for people who legitimately need the medications for chronic pain.
“We kind of overreacted” with state laws, because some doctors were overprescribing opioids, Kruse said. “There’s certain people that do need it.”
• A bill would allow a service dog endorsement on state ID cards of blind Hoosiers.
Emotional support animals have become common, leading to discrimination against people who legitimately need seeing-eye dogs, because “They don’t have any kind of proof,” Kruse said.
• A bill would promote sharing of veteran status information between federal and state governments, “so the veteran can have good access and easy access to information … that might help him get different services that the government provides to our veterans,” Kruse said.
Other states have passed similar bills, and the Department of Defense endorses his bill’s language, Kruse said.
• A bill would allow Indiana to join several other states that allow credentials for audiologists and speech-language teachers to cross state lines. Indiana has a shortage of those professionals, Kruse said.
