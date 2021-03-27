ANGOLA — The Angola Area Chamber of Commerce will host the 8th Annual Ebbie Awards, recognizing the leaders and premier businesses and individuals in the local community on Friday, April 16.
Category winners will be announced at the awards banquet beginning 6 p.m. at Glendarin Hills Golf Club, 3333 Glendarin Way, Angola. Dubbed the “Ebbie Awards,” these Excellence in Business Accolades acknowledge the professionals that set the bar in their respective categories, as determined by community member votes.
Chamber member businesses are nominated by their peers, earning them recognition and prestige for their great contributions to their customers, the community and the chamber itself.
The Ebbie Awards Banquet will include an evening of networking and award presentations along with appetizers, dinner, live music, photo booth and a cash bar.
Ebbie Awards banquet tickets are $50 per person or $500 for a corporate reserved table of eight. Registration is available online at www.angolachamber.org or by calling the Angola Area Chamber of Commerce office at 665-3512.
The nominees and their respective categories are as follows:
New Business of the Year Finalists
• 101 Lakes Fun
• 101 Sheds
• 3Rivers Federal Credit Union
• Biggby Coffee Angola
• Midwest America Federal Credit Union
• Summit Financial Group
Established Business of the Year Finalists
• Angola Dairy Queen
• Cameron Memorial Community Hospital
• Carver Non-Woven
• Five Lakes Coffee
• JICI Inc.
• Scoops Ice Cream
Emerging Leader of the Year (under 40)
• Jessica Brodock, Steuben County United Way
• Austin Budreau, State Farm Insurance
• Todd Haidous, Angola Dairy Queen/Eagle’s One Stop
• JoAnna Henry, Carver Non-Woven
• JoAnna Ness, Steuben County Community Foundation
• Candace Smith, VanDyk Mortgage
Seasoned Business Professional of the Year (over 40)
• Richard Hickman, City of Angola Mayor
• Libby Hysong, Libby’s
• Chuck Nedele, ISU Croxton and Roe Insurance Services
• Susan Ralston, Jacob Insurance Services
• Ken Shelton, Shelton Investigations
• Ken W. Wilson, JICI Inc.
Best Business Contribution to the Community
• Bike and Soul
• Cameron Memorial Community Hospital
• Farmers State Bank
• Five Lakes Coffee
• Jimmy John’s Angola
• Miller Poultry
Best Individual Contribution to the Community
• Austin Budreau, State Farm Insurance
• Todd Haidous, Angola Dairy Queen/Eagle’s One Stop
• Tony Isa, RE/MAX Results/Scoops Ice Cream
• Bill McClanahan, Bill’s Professional Towing and Repair
• Ken Shelton, Shelton Investigations/Steuben County Commissioner, Middle District
• Candace Smith, VanDyk Mortgage
Customer Service Excellence
• Angola Dairy Queen
• Cameron Memorial Community Hospital
• Farmers State Bank
• Five Lakes Coffee
• Scoops Ice Cream
• Wingate by Wyndham Hotel
Chamber Volunteer of the Year
• Austin Budreau, State Farm Insurance
• Tony Isa, RE/MAX Results/Scoops Ice Cream
• Denise Kreais, Steuben County Council on Aging/The Heritage Club
• Kevin Rice, First Federal Savings Bank of Angola
• Ken P. Wilson, Industrial Contracting and Engineering/JICI Inc.
• Eric Yoder, Wagler and Associates Inc.
Non-Profit Organization of the Year
• Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County
• 101 Lakes Kiwanis Club of Angola
• Steuben County Council on Aging/Heritage Club
• Steuben County Tourism Bureau
• Steuben County United Way
• YMCA of Steuben County
Voting is open at https://www.angolachamber.org/8th-annual-ebbie-awards until midnight on Sunday, April 4th and can be completed by anyone. Only one survey per email address will be accepted.
The event is sponsored by Cameron Memorial Community Hospital.
The Awards Sponsor is Angola Dairy Queen and the dinner sponsor is Cardinal IG.
The Angola Area Chamber of Commerce is firmly committed to providing proactive leadership and value to the membership and the community through partnerships and advocacy; continually acknowledging and honoring those from the business community and organizations that work towards these goals.
