ANGOLA — A woman listed as homeless who had been arrested shortly after midnight in connection with two incidents where she allegedly battered police officers caused a disturbance on the ramp that enters the Steuben County Courthouse on Friday afternoon.
Brooke M. Jones, 29, had to be subdued at the entrance ramp to the Courthouse by at least three officers with the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.
Another officer from the Steuben County Jail whisked a wheelchair from the jail that was used to take Jones back to Jail following her arraignment in front of Steuben Circuit Court Judge Allen Wheat.
Due to technology issues, Jones’ arraignment was held in person in the Courthouse. Typically arraignments are held via video between the Courthouse and the Jail.
It was the type of incident Sheriff R.J. Robinson said he hoped to avoid but felt would be inevitable during Food Truck Friday.
At the time of the incident, when Jones was on the ground struggling with officers, it was about noon and the crowd at the food trucks remained light.
When she was on the Courthouse landing, Jones could be heard screaming and telling officers to let her up. There were upwards of five officers on the scene.
The incident was witnessed by this KPC Media reporter. It lasted less than 5 minutes.
Jones initially ended up in custody after she was alleged to have committed domestic battery at a residence on West Otter Lake late Thursday.
In the course of being brought in by police, she allegedly battered two officers, including biting one of the officers.
Jones faces two Level 5 felony charges for battery of a police officer engaged in duty, which carry a possible prison sentence of 2-12 years.
