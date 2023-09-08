Jones subdued

Steuben County Sheriff’s Office deputies and confinement officers work to place Brooke Jones in a wheelchair so she can be returned to the Steuben County Jail after she started an altercation with officers near the entrance to the Steuben County Courthouse Friday at about noon.

 Mike Marturello

ANGOLA — A woman listed as homeless who had been arrested shortly after midnight in connection with two incidents where she allegedly battered police officers caused a disturbance on the ramp that enters the Steuben County Courthouse on Friday afternoon.

Brooke M. Jones, 29, had to be subdued at the entrance ramp to the Courthouse by at least three officers with the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.

