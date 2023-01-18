ANGOLA — The Steuben County Park at Crooked Lake is getting a gaga ball pit.
Yes, a gaga ball pit.
Simply explained, gaga ball is "Dubbed a kinder, gentler version of dodge ball, the game is played in a large octagon, hexagon or circular pit with a soft playground ball, and combines the skills of dodging, striking, running and jumping, while trying to hit opponents with a ball below the knees," said information from Practice Sports, the Omaha, Nebraska-based company that is supplying the unit for the County Park.
"A couple years ago Angola (Parks) had a temporary one and Fremont (Parks) has one. Plus, the kids love it," said Scott Schwartz, Steuben County Parks superintendent.
The Steuben County Board of Commissioners approved spending about $1,200 for the equipment in their meeting Tuesday.
The pit will be placed in a grassy area in the campground.
Schwartz said he didn't know when it would be open, but said it would definitely be playable by the time the campground opens for the season.
The Crooked Lake park does have some playground equipment near the beach but it is geared more toward younger children, Schwartz said.
The gaga ball pit is geared more toward older children. Adults can play, too.
Schwartz said he wanted to add more amenities for older children.
Schwartz said there are many more children visiting the park as the demographics of the campground evolves toward a younger set families.
"We've had an influx of children," Schwartz said.
"I think they'll use it," Commissioner Andy Laughlin said.
The pit the county purchased is 20-feet in diameter. It can fit up to 25 players at a time.
Prior to the presentation by Schwartz, commissioners admitted they had to google what a gaga ball pit was.
