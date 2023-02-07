ANGOLA — Advocacy Links, which is an Indiana non-profit organization that helps connecting people with mental disabilities with fiscally responsible resources, is expanding its operations in Steuben County with a new division that is called PLACE, which stands for “purposeful life and community engagement.” Advocacy Links operates in 34 counties of northern Indiana.
“I have been covering Steuben County since May of 2022, and we’ve just slowly gotten started getting things out there and getting events out there for the public,” said Advocacy Links Life Consultant Summer Kohne.
She said that the program she is in charge of is trying to create events and activities that promote healthy, purposeful, fulfilling, and affordable care for individuals with disabilities, neuro divergent populations, as well as for their parents and caregivers.
Kohne said that now she is in the process of forming that community and those relationships with individuals in Steuben County to figure out how to better help here by doing more advocacy and resource sharing.
“If somebody contacts our company and their child just got a diagnosis of down syndrome, we can help say these are the resources that will be great for you to contact with,” she said. “Our team of resource connection specialists will help them link to those resources within their community that will be beneficial for their child moving forward.”
Centered around Steuben County PLACE also serves Elkhart, LaGrange, Noble, De Kalb, and Kosciusko counties. The difference with the already existing organizations that provide support to the individuals with disabilities is that rather than focusing on day-to-day care, PLACE organizes events.
“My events and activities are sporadic, they are not on a daily basis,” said Kohne.
Advocacy Links itself has been going since 2012, she continued, and it is funded by grants and sponsorships.
The organization also has a few groups that meet regularly. Beautiful Chaos group that started to meet at Cahoots is a support group for parents and caregivers of individuals with disabilities, an opportunity for them to connect with others and share their struggles and their successes.
Lunch Bunch and Young Adults Thriving Through Disabilities monthly meetups are planned for the end of February — Feb. 28 and Feb. 25 respectively. In addition, the organization has started to accept applications from vendors for their community resource fair planned for April 22.
The vendors for the event might include local non-profits and service providers, such as Northeastern Center, Easter Seals RISE, and KC Learning. The cost of a reservation for the vendors is $20.
“We are still building that engagement, but we are very hopeful that as the weather kind of turns again people will be more inclined to want to get out and get involved a little bit more,” said Kohne.
