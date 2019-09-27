FREMONT — Businesses and the highway in the vicinity of North Old U.S. 27 at C.R. 700N near the busy intersection of Interstates 69 and 80-90 were locked down for more than 2 hours Friday after a bomb threat was made to the McDonald’s restaurant in the 6800 block of Old 27, the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department reports.
Just after 1:30 p.m. Friday deputies responded to the threat, which was made by phone.
Deputies immediately cleared the restaurant and secured the area with police and fire personnel.
The Indiana State Police Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team was called in, including a K-9 unit.
Old U.S. 27 was closed and neighboring businesses were told to keep their employees inside while the incident was unfolding. Just blocks of the McDonald’s are two truck stops.
“Searches of the parking lot and the interior of the building were conducted and there were no indications of any explosives detected anywhere,” the Sheriff’s Department news release said.
Once the building and immediate area were cleared, the area was reopened for normal business and traffic on the highway.
No injuries were reported during the evacuation.
The case still remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.
Assisting personnel at the scene were from the Indiana State Police, Fremont Police, Fremont Fire Department and Steuben County Emergency Medical Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.