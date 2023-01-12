ANGOLA — Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Literacy Coach Sue Schollenberger has been named one of the 10 national finalists for the Science of Reading Star Awards.
She will learn today whether she is one of three winners of the award.
She said a colleague of hers suggested she send an application form describing her teaching methods, and that was how she was selected.
“I think of 500 people I am in the top ten,” said Schollenberger.
Schollenberger said she was named one of the finalists because of the impact she made on the children as a literacy coach for all four of the MSD elementary schools.
She explained that it was her workmate Jonathan Winslow who suggested to her to send an application to participate in the contest. She was recently notified she was a finalist. In her application Schollenberger described what impact she had on the district.
She said she primarily included in her application were her lunch and learn events that she instituted at every school every week where teachers were invited to bring their lunches and learn more about how to teach reading to their students.
Schollenberger said that on Mondays she usually goes to Pleasant Lake Elementary, on Tuesdays she visits Hendry Park, on Wednesdays she goes to Carlin Park and on Thursdays she goes to Ryan Park.
“Every day I go to a different elementary building,” she said.
Schollenberger added that her lunch and learn events were primarily intended for kindergarten, first and second grade teachers, and that her program was designed for two years. Last year she and the teachers focused on phonemic awareness and phonics, and this year they concentrated on vocabulary and comprehension.
“It’s very research-based, and it was a real shift in how we teach reading,” said Schollenberger.
In addition, she said that her methods included hybrid offline and online training where the participating teachers were required to watch videos at home, and then they met with Schollenberger once a week to discuss the videos and changes they needed to make.
Videos that Schollenberger suggested to other participants to watch were from the national speakers who were modeling the suggested ways to teach classes. The videos are part of the program that the district purchased.
“It’s kind of a hybrid approach to learning — we do a little bit online and then we do a little bit in person,” said Schollenberger.
With other teachers' support, she continued, they also managed to create more assessments and more unified tests for the kids in pursuance of being more systematic and explicit in their teaching.
During beginning of year testing and the end of year testing it became evident that many of their students had made “a lot of gains.”
“Almost all children have grown,” said Schollenberger.
She added that the philosophy of her course was that if the teachers catch the kids in kindergarten and early elementary schools, their students will be off for a better foundation and a better start.
Science of Reading Star Awards is conducted by educational company Amplify, reads the program website. The company is dedicated to collaborating with educators to create learning experiences that are rigorous and riveting for all students.
“Amplify creates K–12 core and supplemental curriculum, assessment, and intervention programs for today’s students,” reads the website.
The program organizers, said Schollenberger, wanted to know what teachers had the most impact on their students’ reading skills, and she said she thought that was how she got selected. If she will also be selected as top three winners, she will receive a monetary award, said Schollenberger.
“I think I will donate that to charity,” said Schollenberger.
