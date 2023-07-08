Angola Balloons Aloft schedule ANGOLA — Angola Balloons Aloft has released the 2023 schedule. All events take place at Angola High School, 350 S. John McBride Ave. Saturday, July 8 7 a.m. Competition Flight 7-10 a.m. Pancake Breakfast by Angola Band Boosters 8:30-10 a.m. Classic Car Show 8:30-10 a.m. Music by Retro Radio 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Paid Helicopter Rides 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Antique Tractor Show 11 a.m.-noon Strongman John Bruney Noon-1:30 p.m. Soarin’ Hawk Raptor Rehab demo Noon-9 p.m. Kid’s fun zone, Archery Tag and food 12:30-1:45 Music by Sean Elsten 2:30-3:45 p.m. Music by Above The Fold 3:30 p.m. Classic car show returns and static car displays 4-5:30 p.m. Music by the Channel Cats 4:30-5:30 p.m. Meet the balloon pilots and trading cards 7 p.m. Competition Flight and Special Shapes Twilight Hot air balloon illumination Sunday, July 9 7 a.m. Competition Flight
ANGOLA — When someone offers you a ride in a hot air balloon, never say no.
As a lifetime resident of the four-county region, I have fond memories of attending Angola Balloons Aloft with my parents, grandparents and friends. I remember when the event was held at the Tri-State Steuben County Municipal Airport and I could even tell you what some of the balloons looked like from years ago. My dad was also a volunteer a few years back.
I’ve grown from being in absolute awe of every shape imaginable coming to life from seemingly just air to being fascinated with how hot air balloons actually work. Needless to say, when I think of summers in Steuben County, I think of Angola Balloons Aloft.
I had the opportunity last summer to take a balloon ride, my first one, and now I can bring that tally to two. Friday morning had a slight breeze and clear skies, a perfect day for flying. Members of the media gathered at Angola High School with volunteers and balloon enthusiasts. The media flight was a go and pilots were eager to get in the air.
The sun, slowly creeping over the horizon, became shadowed by dark blue patchwork depicting the moon. I was greeted immediately by the warm smile of Janet Lutkus as she prepared her balloon Goodnight Gracie for its first flight back in Steuben.
When you fly with Janet, you know you’re in for a treat. Her passion for ballooning and love of being among the clouds means you’ll walk away with an excitement for the sport, too. Janet has been a pilot for 29 years and crewed for many years prior.
While Janet has been flying in Angola Balloons Aloft all 14 years, Goodnight Gracie has only been seen for seven of them. She previously piloted Moonlight Sonata before getting the Cameron ZL-77 racer in 2016.
I hopped in the basket and we simply floated high in the sky. Well not so simple, but with Janet’s experience, she made it look easy. Despite the altitude, the balloon remained connected to the ground through the noises of nature and hollering of spectators. The pilot waved to families and greeted wildlife along the way.
Steuben County’s patchwork of properties, lakes and fields looked unrecognizable. Roads I’ve driven time and time again turned into snaking lines of asphalt. As we continued heading southwest, Janet pinned properties with prime landing and launching spots. She was preparing for the competition flights happening over the weekend.
When people tell you don’t look down when you’re high up, they’ve never been in a balloon. Goodnight Gracie took us over Pleasant Lake and Janet encouraged me to lean over the side of the wicker basket. The water’s stillness in the early morning reflected back the woven basket and nylon fabric clearly.
Flashes of heat from the roaring burner and propane cut through the chill as we changed altitudes. Janet explained the unique features Goodnight Gracie had as she pulled on different colored cables.
The red rope is hooked on to the balloon’s top flap, vents out the propane flame if Janet feels she added too much heat. A green rope and black rope help the pilot to steer, black for left and green for right. Janet effortlessly guided Goodnight Gracie along the countryside. Houses looked small one minute and we were skimming across the treetops the next.
Technology has also been evolving with the profession, both in the air and on the ground. A radio kept the contact between Janet and her ground crew. She also equipped the balloon with two tablets, a map with speed and altitude on one and a terrain map on the other. When we eventually landed, a Ring doorbell allowed for communication with the property owner.
Obstacles became more consequential the lower to the ground we came. The pilot eyed out locations in advance and described them to the ground crew that followed in a chase vehicle.
I was instructed to brace for impact and to hold on, which was more terrifying than peering across the lake. Speed becomes misleading while you’re in the air; Janet’s crew had to quite literally catch the basket even after we skidded along the ground.
When the chase vehicle pulled up beside a partially inflated Goodnight Gracie, all I could wonder was how such a large balloon could fit in such a small truck. The answer, a lot of folding and tucking.
As Janet and crew drove away, a wicker basket was the only indication that they carried an experience of a lifetime with them.
Allow yourself to sit in awe and your mind to wonder during the 14th annual Angola Balloon Aloft held at Angola High School. Visit angolaballoonsaloft.com for more information on this year’s balloons, pilots and a full schedule of events.
