COLUMBIA CITY — A driver involved in a multi-county pursuit and crash Wednesday was taken into custody Thursday around 4:30 p.m and booked into the Allen County Jail on several active warrants from Allen County.
Clarence Shearer, 31 of Fort Wayne was arrested after being released from Parkview Hospital in Columbia City. Shearer will have charges pending related to the pursuit and subsequent crash that took the life of a Whitley County Sheriff’s Department patrol K-9 at the conclusion of the investigation.
A passenger in a Chrysler allegedly driven by Shearer was arrested by the Plymouth Police Department and is being held in the Marshall County Jail.
Wednesday around 3:30 p.m., the Plymouth Police Department put out a dispatch about an armed carjacking of a black 2016 Chrysler that occurred near U.S.30 and Pioneer Drive. Shortly thereafter, an Indiana State Police trooper saw the vehicle traveling eastbound on U.S. 30. Once other police officers arrived, a high-risk stop was attempted near Meijer Drive on U.S. 30 in Kosciusko County. The Chrysler pulled to the side of the road and stopped, and the passenger got out of the Chrysler before the driver sped off, continuing eastbound on U.S. 30.
The driver of the Chrysler refused to stop while being chased by officers from several police departments. When the pursuit eventually entered Whitley County, a Whitley County deputy positioned his car, a 2019 Dodge Charger, in the intersection of U.S. 30 and C.R. 450 West and set up stop sticks in an attempt to stop the Chrysler from fleeing.
The driver of the Chrysler attempted to avoid the stop sticks and collided broadside with the Whitley County Dodge Charger in the passenger side. The collision caused the Charger to go into westbound lanes if U.S. 30 and burst into flames. Officers were unable to rescue the K-9 patrol dog from the Charger and it died on the scene. The deputy was unharmed.
The driver of the Chrysler received minor injuries and was treated at Parkview Hospital in Columbia City.
The pursuit involved officers from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, Warsaw Police Department. Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, Pierceton Police Department, Winona Lake Police Department, and Indiana State Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.