ANGOLA — A proposal to site a gas dock and other services in a facility in the Steuben County Park on Crooked Lake has died in front of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners.
In their Oct. 4 meeting, Commissioners approved moving forward with further study of a proposal being presented by lake resident Kevin Summers.
On Monday, a motion to continue moving with the proposed development died for a lack of a second, presumably ending the project.
“There are a lot of benefits to this being there,” said Commissioner Lynne Liechty, who made the motion to proceed with the project.
Commissioner Ken Shelton, who with Liechty voted to continue with discussions on the project last month, said “I recognize the need. ... I like the idea but I do have some concerns.”
Summers said Shelton’s opposition to the project went against the positions Shelton took as a candidate, particularly his favorable view toward economic development.
Shelton said he still favored economic development but reserved the right to determine which project he favors.
Summers’ proposal would involve siting a 30-foot-by-100-foot building that would be on ground leased by the county. There would be a dock and gasoline service. He also has mentioned providing a restaurant. Summers requested a 20-year lease.
Casey’s Cove Marina is moving off the lake, which means there will be no place for boaters to purchase gas or take their boats for service.
Summers said he and his wife tried to buy Casey’s some six years ago but negotiations broke down in the 11th hour. When the property came up available again a two years ago, Summers said he wasn’t in the position to purchase it.
When asked if he has looked at any other properties, Summers said, “Right now there’s no where else to put it. We’ve scoured every single property.”
The properties that have come on the market have been in lake residential areas, which would not be compatible with a gas dock/marina, Summers said.
There was a sizeable crowd and the meeting and Howard asked for a show of hands in favor and opposed to the project. Only one person voted no, and that was conditional, he said.
Liechty said she was not in favor of selling any of the park.
“I am definitely for the lease program. I do not want to sell any of the park. It’s for the people to use,” Liechty said.
The county park includes the 4-H Fairgrounds, a campground, a public beach with limited water sports rentals, an events center and a public access site that’s operated by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.