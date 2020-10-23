ANGOLA — The YMCA of Steuben County, 500 E. Harcourt Road, will host a week-long Halloween event for children this year.
"Usually we have a huge Halloween Howl each year that drawls around 500 people to the YMCA. But this year, due to COVID, we had to rethink it," said YMCA CEO Sarah Funkhouser.
This year the Y will be handing out goodie bags all week long, starting Monday. Treats will be provided to youth through Saturday, Oct. 31. The bags will contain activities, treats and more. The Y will also have sensory friendly goodie bags available for children with autism or other sensory processing disorders.
The annual food drive will continue. Those who drop by the Y to get a goodie bag are asked to drop off a non-perishable food item to support Project Help of Steuben County.
“Halloween Howl is one of my favorite community events we have each year,” said Funkhouser. “I am so glad we were able to come up with a way celebrate with our community and offer a bit of fun while practicing social distancing.”
Goodie bags are limited. "Local youth and families are asked to only take one bag," said a news release from the Y.
For details, call 668-3607 or visit www.ymcasteuben.org.
