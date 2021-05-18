Seven people arrested on Monday, Tuesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers over the weekend. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Cameron K. Bell, 57, of the 1500 block of Chicago, arrested on S.R. 127 at S.R. 120, Fremont, on charges of misdemeanor theft and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.
• Charles L. Boocher, 41, of the 7400 block of North C.R. 1000W, Orland, arrested at the jail on a civil charges of misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Luis Gonzalez-Penagos, 22, of the 400 block of North Washington Street, arrested on U.S. 20 at Gerald Lett Avenue on a charge of misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Eric J. Lee, 38, of the 1400 block of 11th Avenue, Minneapolis, arrested on Interstate 80 at the 143 mile marker on charges of possession of a handgun without a license and possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Matthew N. Miller, 29, of the 4200 block of West C.R. 100N, arrested in the 100 block of East Gale Street on felony charges of contempt of court.
• Brett A. Strubel, 25, of the 300 block of Hardy Street, Fremont, arrested on C.R. 200W at Interstate 69 on charges of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated and possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Brandon S. Wagner, 26, of the 4600 block of West C.R. 100S, arrested in the 1300 block of East Maumee Street on charges of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
