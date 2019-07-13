ANGOLA — Meet the Fleet, sponsored by JICI Inc., Angola, will bring around 30 vehicles involved in construction and other trades to Angola Balloons Aloft today from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
JICI Public Relations Manager Ian Garner said Meet the Fleet will bring several companies that JICI partners with to the event with vehicles, some of which children will be able to get in to explore.
Garner said the vehicles are coming largely from companies that JICI partners with on jobs, companies that help make up what they call Team JICI.
Vehicles coming include skid-steers, man lifts, dump trucks, concrete mixers, boom trucks, vans from Shambaugh and Sons, the city of Angola street sweeper, large farm equipment from Stoy Farms, a display trailer from RES Polyflow, vehicles from the Angola Wastewater Treatment department and more.
This is the inaugural year for Meet the Fleet, but Garner said the crew at JICI is already looking forward to offering the event in the future.
“We’re looking forward to doing this every year,” he said. “We hope to continue to help make it better and better.”
Garner also said JICI was glad they could have the event at Angola Balloons Aloft, which is a free event for the community that is expected to draw thousands of people.
“We can put what we do on display and offer something else that’s free and fun for the community,” said Garner.
Company president Ken Wilson reached out to many entities across the region to be a part of the Balloons Aloft attraction.
“JICI has always been committed to supporting the community we serve. For years, we at JICI have been searching for a community event that would draw interest in our working trades industry. I am proud to convey that we have captured the essence of that mission by securing a partnership with Angola Balloons Aloft,” Wilson said earlier this year.
For more information on Angola Balloons Aloft, visit angolaballoonsaloft.com.
