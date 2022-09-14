ANGOLA — The Board of Directors of First Federal Savings Bank of Angola has announced the promotion of an employee to the bank’s executive team.
Maxwell B. DiCicco has been named vice president-lending.
He has been with the bank since 2021 and was previously serving as Loan Officer.
DiCicco is an honors graduate of Trine University, with a bachelor's degree in finance, as well as having received his master's of business administration from Trine.
His primary responsibilities include mortgage and consumer lending, in addition to serving as the bank’s loan department manager.
Outside of work, DiCicco serves as the head coach of the Angola High School hockey team as well as a volunteer coach for the Trine University club hockey program.
First Federal Savings Bank of Angola, founded in 1933, is the oldest financial institution headquartered in Steuben County.
