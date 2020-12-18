ANGOLA — Metropolitan School District of Steuben County technology coordinator Lance Yoder is the first non-classroom teacher to receive Indiana University’s Jacobs Educator Award.
Seven Hoosier teachers were named 2020 Jacobs Educators by the IU School of Education along with seven IU School of Education students chosen as Jacobs interns. Over the years, 31 teachers from across the United States have been recognized as Jacobs Educators. They are technology innovators who help integrate it into classroom experiences.
Education and technology integration has been Yoder’s passion throughout his teaching career. He moved from being a fourth-grade teacher to technology peer coach and now oversees technology professional development and implementation at MSD. He supports teachers through in-house workshops and training sessions. An IU graduate, Yoder holds a master degree in education from Walden University and several certifications for technology education.
Yoder’s wife, Michelle, a teacher at James R. Watson Elementary School, Auburn, was a Jacobs Educator in 2012.
“In the past, I was not able to participate because they only permitted classroom teachers,” said Lance. “Due to the needs for distance learning, they opened up the opportunity for people in positions similar to mine where an educator is focused on the implementation of technology in the classroom.”
For the award application, Yoder submitted a template for his instruction to teachers on how to implement distance learning along with the website he created for teachers during quarantine.
While other technology instructors applied for Jacobs Educator this year, Yoder was the only non-classroom teacher awarded.
“My role in this project is to help the other Jacobs educators focus on the layout and digital environment of distance learning,” said Yoder. “I’ll be focusing on the streamlining of the experience and making it palatable for teachers, students, and even parents.”
Chantell Manahan, MSD director of technology, said Yoder is savvy about presenting online education through a mix of hands-on activities, face-to-face interaction and technology.
“He grounds everything he teaches our staff in sound pedagogy and he models in his approach with his workshops and training in different ways they could integrate technology into their own lessons,” Manahan said. She said he does it with patience, encouragement, understanding, reteaching, rephrasing and close collaboration.
Yoder attends webinars and conferences, and is driven to learn all he can about his field.
“He uses what he’s learning to help solve problems our staff face and he shares all of the resources that he creates with others. His YouTube channel with how-to videos has always been amazing but it has really exploded since March with teachers from all over the world learning from him,” said Manahan.
