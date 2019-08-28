AUBURN — RM Auctions is gearing up to continue its annual Labor Day weekend tradition at the historic Auburn Auction Park, Thursday through Sunday.
More than 600 collector cars and a wide array of memorabilia are set to cross the block at the Auburn Fall sale.
The latest entries for the four-day auction are led by a racing duo — a 2012 McLaren MP4-12C GT3 and a 2017 Lotus 3-Eleven.
The rare 2012 McLaren MP4-12C GT3 is one of only 40 examples of McLaren’s revitalized production-based racing car. Powering the MP4-12C is a 3.8-litre, twin-turbocharged V-8 and dual-clutch paddle-shift transmission, producing 592 horsepower.
Delivered new in 2012, the car was piloted by legendary drivers including Le Mans winner Kevin Estre in 2014. RM estimates its sale price at $160,000-$190,000.
An example of the most powerful car to wear the Lotus badge, the 2017 Lotus 3-Eleven, is equipped with a 3.5-litre, 24-valve, air-cooled, all-aluminum V-6 engine that develops 410 horsepower, reaching 60 mph in 3.3 seconds before hitting a top speed of 174 mph.
Offered from single ownership and reading 156 miles on the odometer, it carries an estimate price of $125,000-$145,000.
The race cars join a lineup of cars at Auburn Fall that includes:
• a 2017 Ford GT with an estimated price of $1.2 million-$1.5 million;
• a 2005 Ford GT, with 313 miles and an estimate $300,000-$350,000;
• the Ed Meurer Collection of Detroit with more than 90 pre- and post-war American classics, including a 1935 Packard Twelve Convertible by Rollston estimated to bring $175,000-$225,000;
• the Jim Mangione Collection of five Corvettes and a Pontiac Bonneville, topped by a 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray COPO Convertible with a 400-horsepower, 427-cubic-inch V-8 engine and estimated price of $650,000-$850,000;
Automotive activities for the entire family will be available throughout the weekend, featuring an onsite swap meet and car corral, the DirtFish rally experience, stunt bike shows, a Kids Zone and more.
The schedule for the weekend:
Thursday — memorabilia auction at 10 a.m. and car auction at 2 p.m.
Friday — memorabilia auction at 10 a.m. and car auction at 11 a.m.
Saturday — memorabilia auction at 10:00 a.m. and car auction at 11 a.m.
Sunday — Cars & Coffee cruise-in sponsored by Hagerty from 8 a.m. to noon; memorabilia auction at 10: a.m.; car auction at 11 a.m.
The Auburn Auction Park is at 5536 C.R. 11-A south of Auburn. Admission cost $25 at the gate for a single-day pass and $50 for a weekend pass. If purchased online before Thursday, single-day passes are $20. Admission for children age 12 and younger is free. Complimentary admission will be extended to first responders and retired and active military personnel and one guest upon presentation of identification.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.