ANGOLA — Friendship Playground was built 22 years ago and included a piece of artwork created by children in the community.
With improvements coming to the playground located in Commons Park, the art piece is coming down.
“Don’t worry,” said Angola Parks and Recreation Events and Marketing Coordinator Nina Burlingame. “We are going to recreate this art and that is where we need help.”
Improvements being done by the park maintenance crew include power washing and re-staining the wood for the entire playground. The work, said Burlingame, will be done in sections.
Burlingame said children who would like to have the opportunity to have their hand print on the new artwork can enter a coloring contest with a short quote about why they enjoy the playground.
“With our new design there will be 10 winners,” she said. “We will pick winners on Monday, June 29.”
Children have to color the picture, but parents can write out their answer about why they love the playground.
Originally built as Friendship Park, Friendship Playground was a community effort built in the spring of 1998. Parents of many of the children who grew up playing at the playground are now bringing their children for fun at the facility that was built by a massive team of local volunteers.
Coloring sheets can be picked up at the park office, 299 S. John St. from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or sent via email.
Completed pictures can be emailed to Burlingame as well, nburlingame@angolain.org.
Anyone with questions can call the park office, 665-1588.
