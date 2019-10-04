ANGOLA — Attorney Amanda Wolschleger has joined forces with attorney Patricia Martin at Martin Law Offices.
“With the growth that Martin Law Offices has been experiencing, I am very pleased to have Amanda as a partner at our firm,” Martin said in a news release. “In the short time that she has been practicing law, Amanda has proven herself to be a compassionate yet fierce advocate for her clients. She has earned a reputation of being hard working and prepared in court. Amanda knows what she is doing and skillfully takes on the challenges of representing her clients. I look forward to having her as part of my team.”
Wolschleger, is a graduate of Prairie Heights High School, University of Evansville and Indiana Tech Law.
During her high school years, Wolschleger worked with LaGrange Circuit Court Judge Scott Vanderbeck as part of the student ICE program. While in college, she served as an intern with the Washington, D.C., Mental Health Division of the Public Defender Service.
She and her fiance, Matt German, currently live in Auburn and plan to marry this month.
Although they recently moved to Auburn, both Wolschleger and German, consider themselves to be Steuben County “locals.”
“My family runs Mama’s Place Restaurant here in Angola,” Wolschleger said. “Matt’s mother is a dispatcher with the Angola City Police.”
The couple are right at home in the Steuben County area.
“Matt and I enjoy spending our free time with our family. You’ll quite often see us at local football, softball, cross-country events or other school activities, watching our nieces and nephews,” Wolschleger said.
Wolschleger is experienced in criminal law, family law, estate and personal injury work.
When asked why she became a lawyer, she said, “I like helping people and making a difference in their lives.”
Wolschleger can be reached at Martin Law Offices, 402 N. Wayne St., Angola, 665-5507.
