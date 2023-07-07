ANGOLA — Steuben County received some good news with projects that received Community Crossings funding.
When bids were opened Monday for repaving of Golden Lake Road, they came in under the engineering estimate.
Instead of taking the paperwork back to his office at the highway barn, Highway Engineer Chip Porter stayed in the back of the Commissioners Room and studied them there so he was able to make a recommendation to and receive approval from the Board of Commissioners.
The award for the Golden Lake Road project went to E&B Paving at a cost of $280,921.
Unfortunately, a bridge project slated to use part of the $1 million in Community Crossings money the county received will have to be rebid because the bids came in much higher than anticipated.
“I request you reject all bids,” Porter asked of the Commissioners in their June 19 meeting.
The next set of bids will be opened by the Commissioners in their July 17 meeting.
“I’m going to go back through and see what we can do to make that a more reasonable price,” Porter said in June.
The low bid previously came in at $1,586,548 from Milestone Contractors, which was well over what the county was looking to spend. A new engineer’s estimate will be released on July 17.
Steuben County was one of 12 counties and municipalities in the six-county areaa that received Community Crossings money awards in April.
Twelve county highway departments and municipalities were awarded grants in LaGrange, Steuben, Noble, DeKalb, Whitley and Allen counties for a grand total of $9,945,787.25.
That included eight maximum $1 million grants to communities in the northeast corner.
The state handed out a grand total of $133.4 million in its first grant award of 2023, with 224 cities, towns and counties receiving funding. Since being created in 2016, the program has provided more than $1.27 billion in grants.
The local total grant award this spring was similar to the December 2022 award cycle, when local counties received about $10.4 million.
This time around, the Indiana Department of Transportation dished out several max awards, with $1 million grants going to Allen County, Churubusco, Fort Wayne, Fremont, Noble County, Steuben County, Topeka and Whitley County.
The other four grants awarded included $753,357.75 for Albion, $550,429.50 for Woodburn, $450,000 for Ashley and $192,000 to Cromwell.
The state typically holds two annual calls for projects in Community Crossings, with a spring and fall disbursement. Communities can receive up to $1 million per calendar year, either all in one shot or in two separate awards adding up to the max.
Smaller rural counties and municipalities under 10,000 residents get 75% grant dollars for a 25% match, while larger communities receive the money on a 50/50 split.
The six-county area typically receives millions each cycle, which often fuels larger repaving projects on local roads and streets.
