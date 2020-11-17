FREMONT — While on routine patrol a Steuben County Sheriff's Department deputy saw a truck in a field and it turned out to be a wreck vehicle that claimed the life of its apparent driver.
Police said in a news release that the vehicle, a silver Ford F150 pickup truck, driven by Antonio R. Wright, 42, Angola, was spotted at about 9:45 p.m. Monday off the west side of S.R. 827, north of C.R. 300E, which is about two miles south of Fremont in Fremont Township.
The deputy checked the vehicle and found that it had been involved in a crash. The preliminary crash investigation indicated that Wright was traveling north on S.R. 827 when for an unknown reason, the vehicle went off the east side of the highway.
Wright over corrected the vehicle back to the west, causing the vehicle to go off the west side of the roadway and roll over several times before coming to rest in the field. Wright was ejected from the vehicle and found in the field. He was pronounced dead at the scene by a member of the Steuben County Coroner's Office.
The roadway was dry at the time of crash and it did not appear Wright was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
The crash remains under investigation by the Steuben County Sheriff's Office. Assisting at the scene were the Indiana State Police, Steuben County Emergency Medical Service, Fremont Fire Department and the Coroner's Office.
