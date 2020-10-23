Angola, IN (46703)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 35F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 35F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.