LAKE JAMES — The winter attraction that brings thousands to Steuben County during the winter, the toboggan slide at Pokagon State Park, is getting its first major upgrade since the mid-1980s.
The Indiana State Budget Committee on Wednesday approved additional funding to upgrade the Pokagon State Park Toboggan Run, said Rep. Denny Zent, R-Angola.
Zent said the more than $1.3 million in state funding will be used to replace PVC piping under the toboggan run with copper pipe. This update will be one of the largest modifications undertaken since the rebuild of the two tracks, and construction of the rental and warming facility in the mid-1980s.
"The toboggan run is a unique local treasure, providing great fun and lasting memories for people of all ages," Zent said. "This state funding will help keep the tracks open for years to come."
The refrigerated toboggan run at Pokagon, one of only two in the Midwest, draws nearly 90,000 riders each season. The run features a 30-foot tower and drops nearly 90 feet over a quarter mile filled with dips and valleys.
"Combined with cross country skiing, sledding, ice fishing and skating activities, the toboggan run adds so much to the amount of winter activities offered at Pokagon State Park," Zent said. "Pokagon is a wonderland for winter weather enthusiasts, and it's important we continue to make sure this local attraction continues to be safe and functioning so that future generations can enjoy the ride."
The last time there was major work done to the slide was in 1984 when the existing, stainless steel tracks were built. During that renovation, there were glitches with the construction, resulting in the slide remaining closed one season.
In 2020-21, due to the pandemic, only one of the two tracks opened that season. It has since returned to its normal use.
The toboggan slide was built in the 1930s by the Boys of the CCC, the Civilian Conservation Corps, who constructed it as a wintertime attraction. Eventually, after the CCC left Pokagon due to World War II, the toboggan slide was converted into an attraction for public use.
That led to the eventual construction of a tower from which to launch the sleds, its refrigeration and the eventual modern look of the facility. When the track was renovated in the 1980s, the warming facility was also added. In addition to serving as a warming and concession area, as well as the rental for the sleds, the building is also used for special events as a rental.
To learn more about Pokagon State Park and other Indiana State Park properties, visit in.gov/dnr/state-parks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.