ANGOLA — Steuben County's top news stories included the tragic, the triumphant and joy. Here's a selection of the top stories as selected by members of the newsroom, Christy Harris, Hailee Lepley and Mike Marturello:
Woman murdered at Lake James home
ANGOLA — Matthew Roland Hoover, 29, allegedly murdered Wilma Ball, 82, of Lake James, on June 22 or 23.
He is also facing charges of Level 1 felony rape committed while armed with a deadly weapon, Level 2 felony burglary while armed with a deadly weapon and Level 6 felony abuse of a corpse.
Hoover’s attorney, Ben Nordmann, has filed an insanity defense.
If Hoover is found incompetent or insane, commitment proceedings could begin to house Hoover in a secure state hospital. If Hoover is determined to be competent, the case will proceed as is typical for a criminal case.
A final pretrial conference has been scheduled for March 28, 2022, with a jury trial for the week of April 8, 2022. Initially Hoover was set to go on trial the week after Thanksgiving.
Sometime either on June 22 or June 23, Hoover allegedly broke into Mrs. Ball’s home. He allegedly stabbed her to death and either before or after she died, attempted to have intercourse with her.
The initial charge of murder came using DNA analysis. That charge was filed in August. In September the additional charges were filed.
Two brothers killed in wreck
ORLAND — The Orland and Prairie Heights Schools communities were left in shock with two brothers will killed in a car wreck the night of Feb. 25.
Tyler Michael Curtis, 16, Orland, died after he reportedly was driving a 2012 Lexus IS2 at a high rate of speed and lost control after driving over a small hill, traveling off the east side of the road and striking a tree nearly head on and splitting the car in two, said a news release from the Sheriff’s Department.
Chace Curtis, 14, died from the injuries he sustained while in Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, today, Detective Chris Emerick said.
The wreck occurred on C.R. 675W, south of S.R. 120, shortly after 5:30 p.m. Feb. 25.
Girl battered severely
ANGOLA — A child that was allegedly beaten so severely by a Fort Wayne woman that she will most likely have intellectual disabilities led to the arrest and charging of the woman and a Kendallville man.
The arrests of Dakota McHenry, 25, Fort Wayne, and Derek Pierce, 31, Kendallville, came after the 3-year-old girl was taken to Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in a limp, lifeless state on Oct. 13, Steuben Circuit Court Records say. The girl was then transferred to Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, for treatment of the extensive injuries, court records said.
One of the doctors at Parkview told police the damage was so severe it most likely will lead to intellectual disability for the child. She also has been experiencing strokes as a result of her injuries, court records said, which were so severe that officers with the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office feared she would not survive.
Both are facing Level 3 felony charges.
Man killed in brutal fashion
FREMONT —A Fremont man was allegedly brutally killed in an incident that occurred in late July.
Steve Restekmayer, 30, Coldwater, Michigan, was arrested and jailed on a charge of felony murder on Tuesday. He went before Magistrate James Burns for his initial hearing on Wednesday.
Restemayer allegedly killed 36-year-old Daniel J. Sheets of Fremont sometime after July 23. The murder allegedly took place in a garage adjacent to a residence located in the 5700 block of N. C.R. 675E in Fremont Township that caught fire on July 24. The garage was not involved in the fire.
Sheets’ body was found in the garage, court records said. It had been stuffed inside of a black chest or trunk that was then held shut with a ratchet strap.
Superintendent, MSD part ways
ANGOLA — Following years of contentious relations, Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Superintendent Brent Wilson and the school district parted ways when a lawsuit over a contract dispute was settled on May 5.
The board decided in 2016 not to renew Wilson’s contract, which has a current base pay of $149,480, but with benefits — particularly annuities — takes it up over $200,000.
After a breach of contract lawsuit brought by Wilson against the board was settled, that ended the 15-year veteran superintendent’s tenure with MSD on June 30.
The agreement also sent Wilson out the door with a settlement that comes out to nearly $900,000 in 2021 dollars. Wilson will be responsible for taxes on the money.
The agreement, however, says neither party can be found at fault.
Steury caps stellar career at AHS
TERRE HAUTE — It came down to the final 400 meters between Angola’s Izaiah Steury and Columbus North’s Reese Kilbarger-Stumpff on Nov. 7.
The Bulldog senior had the stronger kick as the duo approached the finish line, and Kilbarger-Stumpff dashed Steury’s hopes of repeating as the IHSAA cross country state champion.
Wearing jersey No. 2, Steury finished off a stellar career at Angola, after winning the state title in 2020.
Steury will continue running this fall at Norte Dame in South Bend.
COVID continues to haunt
ANGOLA — The coronavirus pandemic might be the top story in other communities, and it continues to rank high here.
This past year has seen Steuben County’s total death toll climb to 94 overall, dating to early 2020.
On the positive side, Steuben County leads the four-county area in terms of vaccination rate, even though it is dismally low.
As of last week, Steuben County has about 43.5% of its total population fully vaccinated, followed by DeKalb County just shy of 40%, Noble County at 38% and LaGrange County at about 21.5%.
Don’t trust that GPS device
ANGOLA — A truck driver learned on Nov. 17 that GPS should always be trusted after following some erroneous directions that caused him to leave S.R. 127 and drive onto a pedestrian bridge that’s part of the Steuben County Multipurpose Trail, crushing the structure.
The tanker truck owned by Aulick Chemical Solutions, Nicholasville, Kentucky, ended up crushing the bridge and falling through to a wetland area underneath.
Preliminary damage estimates provided to the Steuben County Board of Commissioners on Monday came in at $56,200.
Fremont sued over COVID policy
FREMONT — A Fremont Community Schools parent has carried through with a threat he leveled earlier this school year and filed suit against the district, seeking a change in policy for how it deals with COVID-19.
On behalf of his daughter and without legal representation, Andrew Lies filed a civil complaint on Oct. 27 in Steuben Circuit Court seeking “declaratory and injunctive relief to protect their constitutional rights to attend school.”
On Sept. 16 Superintendent Bill Stitt received an email from Lies in which he expressed his concern with the district’s COVID-19 policies, specifically concerning unvaccinated students and adults and contact tracing quarantine procedures.
Lies told Stitt in that email he would file a complaint “unless this policy is changed to give equal protection to everyone and stop discriminating against the ‘un-vaccinated.’ If we the people give the state an inch they will keep intruding on our Freedoms.”
In a Zoom interview, Lies said monetary gain “has nothing to do with this suit. It’s not about that at all. People need to know that.”
But I never win anything
BARTON LAKE — Steavin and Marsha Kratzman were just going about their business on Aug. 31 when all of a sudden the folks from Publishers Clearing House showed up with one of those big checks.
It was for a million bucks. That’s right, $1 million. Instantly the Kratzmans were rich.
At first, no one answered the door for the type of big reveal you see on television. The Kratzmans were out working in their garden.
Eventually people with the Prize Patrol from Publishers Clearing House found them and the celebration began. There was the big check for Steavin and a bouquet of roses for Marsha.
“I’m going to spend it on family,” Steavin said.
“I’ve got a mail lady who’s going to be really mad that she didn’t keep playing,” Marsha said.
