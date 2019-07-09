CLEAR LAKE — Longtime KPC Media Group advertising Account Representative Machele Waid sustained serious injuries in a bicycle accident at Clear Lake Saturday afternoon.
Ms. Waid is undergoing medical care at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, for the injuries she sustained, and currently cannot receive visitors.
“We are very optimistic about her full recovery,” said Louise “Lou” Phelps, KPC Media Group CEO, “but we recognize it will be a long process.”
Machele Waid has been with The Herald Republican and KPC since 1983 when she started as a reporter. In 1984, she joined the sales team, which she has been a part of ever since. She celebrated her 35th anniversary with the company in 2018.
Phelps said Ms. Waid has had very close relationships with her advertising customers over the years, and the company will ensure that her customers are well served over the next few months.
“You cannot replace a Machele Waid, but we will do our best to continue to serve her customers and maintain those close relationships until Machele returns to work,” Phelps said.
In the interim, Lisa Ogden and Tracy Smith, both no stranger to advertisers in Steuben County, will be filling in for Waid. Ogden rejoined KPC Media Group this year.
In addition to her tenure at The Herald Republican, Waid has been part of Steuben County all her life. The Waid family, all of whom have been by Waid’s side since her accident, has been summering at Clear Lake since the mid-1950s. Waid lives in Angola and spends her summers at the lake with her mother and siblings.
