ANGOLA — Neighboring businesses celebrated their grand openings Tuesday as both Biggby Coffee and Domino’s Pizza held ribbon cutting ceremonies back to back.
“It’s a great day for our community,” said Mayor Richard Hickman.
Both businesses are located in the former Gays Hops ‘N Schnapps location, 1500 N. Wayne St., with Domino’s occupying suite one and Biggby in suite two.
The ceremony for Biggby Coffee, which officially opened on May 26, was first.
Franchise owner Erich Starkweather said they appreciate the support that has been shown so far.
“We look forward to being a part of the community,” he said. “We appreciate all of the support.”
Hickman thanked Erich and his wife, Heather, for bringing the franchise to Angola, saying he thinks it will be a successful business in the city.
“On behalf of the chamber, welcome you to the area,” said Julia Hewitt, executive director of the Angola Area Chamber of Commerce. “It’s been a long time coming, but we’re finally here.”
Hickman then welcomed Domino’s to its new home on the north side of town.
“Jeff, in 30 years you haven’t changed a bit,” Hickman said, starting the presentation. “We appreciate you being here 30 years and know you will continue to be successful.”
Domino’s moved from its old location, 801 S. Wayne St., to the North Wayne Street location over the weekend, officially opening Tuesday.
Franchise owner Jeff Reiniche said the store now has a third oven and an extra make line as well as a staff that has almost doubled in size with the move.
Domino’s has been in Angola since Aug. 14, 1990, and continues to be operated by Reiniche and his family.
