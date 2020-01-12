Fewer people were charged with crimes in the three-of-four counties in northeast Indiana, including significant drops in Noble and LaGrange counties in 2019.
The number of major felonies remained about the same, although those cases only make up a small percentage of the total filing load.
In total, the number of criminal cases filed in Noble, DeKalb, LaGrange and Steuben counties was 5,136 in 2019, according to counts collected via the Doxpop online court portal. That’s down about 4.6% from 2018, when 5,383 cases were filed.
LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties all had drops in their number of cases filed compared to the year prior, while DeKalb County prosecutors logged slightly more cases.
That was the opposite of 2018, which saw DeKalb County’s case load decline a bit and the other three post increases.
LaGrange County posted the biggest decline, dropping 10.2% to 1,100 cases. Noble County was close behind with a 9.8% decrease to 1,595 cases in Prosecutor Jim Mowery’s first year in office, while Steuben County was down modestly 2.2% to 979 cases.
DeKalb County posted a 5.3% increase as the number of filings rose to 1,462.
The number of major felony cases — Level 4 felonies and above — was close to the same, dropping to 151 from 157 in 2018. DeKalb County had nine more major felony cases in 2019, while the other three counties all had slightly fewer.
Counting criminal filings isn’t a perfect indicator of local crime, since it only records cases that have actually been filed. Charges wouldn’t be filed if police aren’t able to locate a suspect or if prosecutors feel there is insufficient evidence to bring charges.
But monitoring how many cases are charged does give at least a partial glimpse of crime trends in the area.
As usual, most crimes charged in the four-county are are minor felony and misdemeanor cases. DeKalb County had 574 low-level felonies and 831 misdemeanors; Noble County charged 498 low-level felonies and 1,049 misdemeanors; LaGrange County charged 336 low-level felonies and 684 misdemeanors and Steuben County had 261 low-level felonies and 670 misdemeanors.
Area prosecutors didn’t have any particular reasons why their case loads changed up or down in 2019 — the totals do cycle up and down every few years but over the last five years have been fairly stable — but highlighted a few ongoing crime trends from the last year.
Top among those is the continuing battle against crystal methamphetamine.
Years ago, the region wash awash in meth labs as people “cooked” chemicals in pop bottles and other containers to make small amounts of meth that they could then use. The typical “one pot” would yield a few grams, but created other problems including hazardous gases that could taint buildings as well fire and explosion hazards from the chemical reaction.
But in recent years, meth labs have almost entirely vanished in favor of crystal methamphetamine being imported to the area, which is generally a higher quality than home-cooked meth.
Between the quality, the large quantity driving down the price and new state laws that severely restricted access to pseudoephedrine, a key ingredient for cooking meth, almost no one cooks at home any more.
“Bottled dope is basically dead here,” Steuben County Prosecutor Jeremy Musser said. “So there was enough of an influx of crystal meth from out of the area that it’s cheaper. Like any legal market, more product it drives the price down. It gets driven down enough that it’s cheaper or costs the same as making bottle dope and what I’m told is they prefer the crystal meth, and not to mention you don’t have to worry about blowing up your house.”
Now instead of finding people with a few grams of meth, quantities have gone way up, DeKalb County Prosecutor ClaraMary Winebrenner said. Catching people with 30 or more grams isn’t as rare as it used to be and sometimes police are catching people with ounces or even pounds.
Noble County’s narcotics unit, as an example, busted a Kimmell mobile home and seized more than 20 pounds of crystal meth in mid-December, then on Christmas Eve was able to intercept a package shipped from California with 32 pounds of meth inside.
“I was very shocked that we took 50 pounds of methamphetamine out of distribution in 7-8 days,” Noble County Prosecutor Jim Mowery said. “What I said to our law enforcement was ‘What does this tell you about how much more is out there?’ (The narcotics unit) is definitely helping, is definitely making an impact. Everyone can see we’re not dealing with a lot of people making methamphetamine.”
One problem with the change to imported meth and larger amounts is that state law doesn’t do much to differentiate large quantities. Once a drug weight surpasses 28 grams — 1 ounce — it’s a Level 2 felony regardless. Thirty grams of meth is charged the same as 30 pounds.
“We never heard of these levels,” Winebrenner said. “The top is 28 grams and anything over 28 grams is all the same, because we’ve never been in that scale, and there’s not much more you can do because you’re an F2.”
If state law were to change to make larger amounts a Level 1 felony, that would put big drug possession on par with the most serious crimes like child molesting, attempted murder or other violent crimes like rape or robbery if they cause serious injury to a victim.
LaGrange County Prosecutor Greg Kenner doesn’t see the meth problem getting any better at this point, although police are being aggressive in enforcement and finding a lot of success.
Because meth users have moved away from cooking, the problem now resembles more typical drug interdiction with a supplier/dealer/buyer dynamic.
“I wouldn’t say that meth is decreasing any that I’ve seen, but at least we’re trying to deal with it other ways and seeing some success,” Kenner said.
Because meth remains so popular, northeast Indiana remains fairly insulated from heroin, a drug that has become a major problem in many other areas of the U.S.
Heroin has been a main factor in a sharp increase in overdose deaths nationally; as a “downer,” heroin slows down the system including lung and heart function, so taking too much can cause a person’s vital systems to stop functioning, leading to death.
Winebrenner said she’s seen a few heroin cases in DeKalb County, but it’s far, far less than meth.
Outside of meth, Musser noted that Steuben County had an unusually large amount of auto thefts in 2019, attributable to a ring of car thieves that had been operating around the region.
“There have been a certain number of individuals, a dozen individuals or so, that have been potentially involved in auto thefts over the year. We have several of those persons either serving current sentences for auto theft or we have others that are awaiting trial,” Musser said. “I’ve been here since 2007 and I cannot ever recall the number of auto thefts like we’ve had this year.”
Winebrenner said DeKalb County also saw a piece of the auto thefts, but that her recollection from police is that they believe they’ve busted the ring.
“What police are telling me is we got them and we got it tamped down,” she said. “These were people that ran back and forth and we think they’re kind of under wraps now.”
One other concerning trend prosecutors reported was seeing more firearm-related cases or firearms popping up in drug and other criminal cases.
Mowery noted that Noble County has had several incidents involving firearms — two accidental shootings in Kendallville caused by reckless behavior with loaded firearms, a shooting in a garage in Kendallville, a police-action shooting in a Kendallville mobile-home park, and a case of a person pointing a firearm at an officer in southwest Noble County, to name a few.
“We’re also seeing more guns with the drugs,” Winebrenner said in her recent experience.
Several criminal statutes do have enhancements if crimes are carried out with a deadly weapon or if someone is injured with a weapon, while firearm offenses such as carrying a handgun without a license or being a felon in possession of a firearm are charged in their own right.
While other prosecutors have been in office for years, Mowery just completed his first year after being elected in 2019. Being new, one area of focus he’s set his administration to is operating while intoxicated cases, especially those causing injury.
“We’re trying to be a lot more aggressive about taking OWI offenses more seriously. We’ve had a couple good example of why drunk driving should be taken very seriously,” Mowery said.
Since an operating while intoxicated causing death case is generally only a Level 5 felony — punishable by between one and six years in prison — many victims in those cases and the public don’t feel justice is served by usually short sentences.
So, taking a harder line on OWI cases will hopefully reap benefits before anyone gets hurt or killed, Mowery said.
“It’s a battle on our end in cases of serious bodily injury and death to get close to what feels like justice,” he said.
