ANGOLA — Cameron Memorial Community Hospital recently donated masks to all students and staff throughout schools in Steuben County, with most being delivered Tuesday.
The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County will receive their mask donation today.
With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, schools have implemented mask policies that go in accordance with orders from Gov. Eric Holcomb’s #MaskUpHoosiers initiative.
Schools will distribute the masks to students and teachers throughout the coming days.
“We stand united with the schools and support them in their efforts to keep everyone safe, healthy and well,” said Jenn Gibson, director of business development and marketing at Cameron.
For more information on Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, visit cameronmch.com or follow the hospital Facebook page, @CameronHospital.
