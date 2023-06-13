ANGOLA — People are going to start seeing NIPSCO address gas supply limitations addressed in Angola with construction of a new, 12-inch supply line and regulator station that’s going to be built on the south side of Angola in the coming weeks.
It is expected the work will start the week of June 26, said Dana Berkes, NIPSCO spokeswoman.
As part of this project a new gas regulator station will be built at Old U.S. 27, West C.R. 150S and South Kankamp Road. A new gas line will be added, too.
Part of the cost of the line are being borne by Trine University, Steuben County and an apartment complex being built near the university.
While it is not known how much the apartments will have to contribute, Steuben County is kicking in about $185,000 and Trine $327,000 to handle needs of the new judicial center and the expansion to Best Hall.
Either a 6-inch or 8-inch gas line was needed to handle the increase in supply needed for the three projects but NIPSCO has decided to increase the size to 12 inches in order to meet the needs of future growth.
“I’m hopefully optimistic that NIPSCO ... and all of the communities in the county are working toward solving the natural gas needs in our county,” said Wil Howard, president of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners.
Information from NIPSCO said, “This project is at the request of a third-party customer to provide additional gas capacity to serve the University, Judicial Center, and nearby residential complexes.”
Natural gas capacity limitations have hampering the ability for local communities and in particular industry to grow in Steuben County for about three or four years.
In response to a set of questions posed to NIPSCO’s communications department in December, a statement provided by the company said it was possible that problems could exist elsewhere, beyond those in Steuben County.
In a meeting held late last year, community leaders and NIPSCO officials agreed to work together to address the issues.
The limitations has caused growth to slow in Steuben County, particularly Fremont.
In testimony before the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission in 2020, Steuben County Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Isaac Lee said the county had missed out on numerous projects from companies that wanted to locate or expand here but did not due to gas capacity.
In the meeting with community, a handful of business owners or managers talked about expansion projects that were hampered or altered by natural gas capacity issues.
It has been said the past couple years that the greatest problem was with capacity in the Fremont area, now NIPSCO officials are saying it is Angola, but work is being done to address all issues.
