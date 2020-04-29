AUBURN — Angola High School will have a prom this year, in an iconic northeastern Indiana location.
In early April, it was announced that the junior/senior prom would be canceled. Metropolitan School District of Steuben County schools are closed through the end of the school year due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus.
Parents Laura Leese and Christina Koher came up with a solution to allow seniors to have one last dance. The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum in Auburn donated its facility for a prom on Friday, July 31.
“We are having a 1920s theme,” said Leese. “We are trying to get sponsors in the community to help. We have the DJ and our paparazzi of photographers.”
The prom is an independent effort and not sponsored by Angola High School.
“It is being organized by parents and other individuals in the community,” said high school Principal Travis Heavin.
At this time, senior awards and commencement are on hold. Heavin has said a graduation of some sort will be conducted, even if it is virtual or altered to allow social distancing.
Angola High School made an announcement April 8 that prom would be canceled: “After much discussion over the past few days, AHS will be canceling the 2020 prom,” said the message to students and parents. “There are too many future unknowns to try and schedule and plan for junior/senior prom. We want to make the decision early so that we are not putting the junior class and students in economic stress planning for prom. We are looking at alternatives to prom for the fall or possibly next school year.”
Leese said parents decided to coordinate an alternative prom for the seniors.
“We are just trying to make sure these kids have a once-in-a-lifetime amazing prom,” she said.
There is an event page on Facebook, “Angola High School Class of 2020 Senior Prom.” Students Elayna Hasty and Grace Kulow filmed a question-and-answer about the prom last week, which was shared on the Facebook page and on Instagram.
“This isn’t a traditional prom. We have tweaked it some,” said Leese. “It’s going to be so beautiful.”
The Auburn Cord Duesenburg Museum, like many other local businesses, is currently closed to the public. Its website says museum administration will follow state and national guidance to assure public safety.
At this time, state restrictions are scheduled to be eased on Friday, possibly, though Gov. Eric Holcomb has said the stay-at-home order could be extended if warranted. ACD currently has a car-side presentation scheduled by a 1931 Marmon V-16 on Saturday at 2 p.m.
To help with the prom, contact Koher at Christinakoher@remax.com or text to 419-973-0427; or Leese at 419-973-0427 or laurahasty@msn.com. Local businesses that may be able to help with food, hair, nails, 1920s decor and other supplies are encouraged to get in touch along with any AHS seniors and parents that have not yet been reached.
High Voltage DJ Services will be providing the music. Mitchell’s Tuxedos is offering a special rate for Angola High School students and will have expanded hours starting Friday. Dresses are available through Bernice Sherman, 668-5155.
