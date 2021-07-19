WASHINGTON — Apprehensions at the U.S./Mexico border ticked up slightly to another new record high in June, as attempted entries in the country haven't slowed down yet this year.
What hasn't changed — border patrol agents are still seeing unusually high numbers of repeat contacts, about 1-in-3 people encountered are someone who has been stopped and turned back once before in the past 12 months.
What has changed — agents are seeing an alarming increase in the number of rescue calls being made as migrants attempt to enter through desert areas that are being scorched by extreme summer heat.
In June, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol recorded 188,829 encounters with migrants attempting to cross the border, about a 5% increase from the May total of 180,641.
The U.S. is now over 1 million contacts at the border this fiscal year, which started in October 2020.
Border encounters bottomed out in April 2020 during the initial onset of the COVID-19 pandemic at 17,106. But monthly numbers have been increased every month since.
Crossing attempts hit 78,442 by January 2021, the last month former President Donald Trump was in office, and have since continued rising to record highs during the first six months of President Joe Biden's administration.
Total border crossings this fiscal year have hit 1,119,204 with three months left in the fiscal year.
That's the highest in recent history and among the highest ever. Border crossing topped 1 million 20 out of 24 years between 1983 and 2006 during the presidencies of Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.
Border crossings almost hit a million in fiscal year 2019 during the Trump administration at 977,509, according to the CBP.
Most migrants are being summarily turned back across the border as the U.S. continues to utilize an emergency public health to refuse entry and deny hearings to tens of thousands attempting to enter each month.
About 105,000 of the people encountered during June were turned back utilizing that Title 42 public health order, the CBP stated.
Because of that, border patrol agents continue to see high repeat contacts with people who have already been turned away at least once before in the past year.
"Thirty-four percent of encounters in June 2021 were individuals who had at least one prior encounter in the previous 12 months, compared to an average one-year re-encounter rate of 14 percent for Fiscal Years 2014-2019," the CBP wrote in its June report.
The U.S. has actually seen slightly fewer unique individuals this year compared to the high 2019 fiscal year — the number of unique individuals encountered to date during the fiscal year is 454,944 compared to 489,760 during the same time period in 2019 — with repeats encounters accounting for a rise in numbers.
Most border contacts this fiscal year are single adults, accounting for just shy of 70% of encounters, which is a change from FY 2019 when about 54% were family units.
Border crossings typically decline in the summer months as sweltering desert conditions make crossings increasingly dangerous. Barriers are typically sparser or nonexistent in more rugged places along the border, which pushes people into more dangerous terrain and climate, especially during periods of extreme heat.
Historically, crossings attempts are more common during February-May then drop the rest of the year.
That hasn't happened so far this year, however, and border patrol agents are receiving an increasing number of rescue calls for people in distress.
“We are in the hottest part of the summer, and we are seeing a high number of distress calls to CBP from migrants abandoned in treacherous terrain by smugglers with no regard for human life,” said CBP Acting Commissioner Troy Miller. “Although CBP does everything it can to locate and rescue individuals who are lost or distressed, the bottom line is this: the terrain along the border is extreme, the summer heat is severe, and the miles of desert migrants must hike after crossing the border in many areas are unforgiving.”
So far this year, CBP has attempted more than 9,500 rescues along the border, an 81% increase compared to the previous fiscal year.
