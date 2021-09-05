Police investigating shooting death of Angola teen
FREMONT — Indiana State Police are investigating a Tuesday shooting in which an Angola 18-year-old was shot and killed in Fremont.
The deceased has been identified as Caiden David Hulliberger. Officers from the Fremont Police Department, Indiana State Police and Steuben County Sheriff’s Department responded to a 911 call at a residence in the 100 block of Baum Street for a report of a person suffering from a gunshot.
Investigation by the State Police indicates that Hulliberger and another 18-year-old, who has not been charged with any crime, were handling a shotgun inside a residence. The shotgun discharged and hit Hulliberger, who was pronounced dead at the scene by the Steuben County Coroner’s Office.
Women’s rescue mission finds new home
AUBURN — Hearten House Gospel Rescue Mission is poised to more than double its capacity while having room for future growth in what will become its new home in Auburn.
Since opening its doors in Auburn in 2018, Hearten House has provided home for hurting women, and beds are always full, said Executive Director Marisa McKenzie.
The facility is currently located at 816 W. 7th St., but has plans to move to a larger house at 1304 S. Center St.
The current location has very limited space for quality visits with the children of its women who reside at Hearten House, explained McKenzie. The new location will double the capacity.
To raise funds necessary for the move and associated expenses, Hearten House has launched a capital campaign with the goal of raising $500,000 by Oct. 4. Already, $289,670 has been raised.
The new property will provide 16 beds for women, as well as space for quality visitations and one-on-one time for moms and their children. Additionally, four beds will be reserved for weekend visitations with children and for women participating in the More Than A Season Aftercare Program.
Area fire departments receive DNR grants
INDIANAPOLIS — The Albion, Fremont and LaGrange fire departments were among the more than 70 rural and volunteer fire departments who were awarded more than $319,000 in Volunteer Fire Assistance grants from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
The awards will be used for training, installation of dry hydrants or to purchase necessary firefighting equipment and gear to combat wildland fires. The grants are administered by the DNR Division of Forestry and made available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.
Albion and Fremont’s departments each received $5,000 grants for safety. LaGrange also received a $5,000 grant, earmarked for wildlands.
Rural Fremont couple wins $1 million
FREMONT — Steavin and Marsha Kratzman of Barton Lake, rural Fremont were just going about their business on Tuesday when all of a sudden the folks from Publishers Clearing House showed up with one of those big checks.
At first, no one answered the door for the type of big reveal you see on television. The Kratzmans were out working in their garden.
Eventually people with the Prize Patrol from Publishers Clearing House found them and the surprise began. There was the big check for Steavin and a bouquet of roses for Marsha.
Publishers Clearing House does not notify its winners beforehand.
Once the Prize Patrol found the Kratzmans’ residence, they got stealthy and found their way to the couple so they could pop the surprise, even if it wasn’t at the front door.
Sometimes winners are at work or shopping or off doing errands when the Prize Patrol arrives, said a Publishers Clearing House news release. But with so many people still home-based, the chances are better than ever that the Prize Patrol will find the winner without delay.
The only delay was finding the Kratzman home on Barton Lake.
Steavin said he planned to spend the winnings on family.
Health officials find West Nile in Steuben
ANGOLA — Mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus have been found once again in Steuben County.
One pool of mosquito groups collected in the northwestern region of the county by the Steuben County Health Department on Aug. 19 has tested positive for the West Nile virus. However, to date, there have been no reported human cases of West Nile virus in Steuben County.
Despite the recent cooling temperatures at dawn and dusk, mosquitoes will remain active above 60 degrees, and the risk of biting is still present. The possibility of a human contracting West Nile virus will persist until the first hard freeze has occurred in our community.
State health officials recommend several proactive measures, include avoiding places where mosquitoes are biting; use insect repellent containing DEET, picaradin or oil of lemon eucalyptus to clothes and exposed skin; install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out; and, when possible, wear pants and long sleeves, especially if walking in wooded or marshy areas.
9/11 sapling to be planted in Cromwell
CROMWELL — A sapling from the 9/11 Survivor Tree has been given to the Sparta Township Fire Department to plant and nurture in front of Cromwell’s town hall.
A dedication ceremony will take place at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 when a commemorative plaque will be unveiled. Cromwell’s tree is one of only 30 in Indiana.
A Callery pear tree at the World Trade Center in New York City was discovered damaged, but still alive, under the rubble in October 2001, a month after terrorists flew planes into the Twin Towers.
The New York City Parks and Recreation Department removed the tree from ground zero and a horticulture school nursed it back to health.
In 2010, the tree was replanted next to the South Pool at the memorial site, a living reminder of resiliency, survival and hope.
Sparta Township fire chief Nick Gaff said this sapling is the second one the town has received; the first sapling ultimately didn’t survive. The saplings are generally awarded to municipalities or public service organizations like fire departments,
Gaff said one of his department’s firefighters, Rick Rockford, has a cousin who is a New York City police detective who was asked to distribute the saplings to other communities.
Rockford completed the application paperwork to get the tree, then went to New York City himself to pick up the tree and bring it to Cromwell.
Bank robbery suspect quickly captured
KENDALLVILLE — A man suspected of robbing a Kendallville credit union Monday was captured in DeKalb County shortly after the heist.
Lance Lombrana, 41, of Fort Wayne, was booked into the Noble County Jail on preliminary charges of armed robbery. He was held without bond pending an initial hearing which will be held later this week, according to Noble County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Mowery.
Police radio traffic indicated Kendallville Police received a call at approximately 2:30 p.m. about a bank robbery at 3Rivers Federal Credit Union, 551 W. North St., Kendallville. Police began a search for a suspect who was reportedly fleeing eastward of the city in a red Toyota.
Indiana State Trooper Tony Canul spotted the Toyota near the intersection of U.S. 6 and C.R. 19 in DeKalb County and pulled the car over. That intersection is located about 9.5 miles east from the 3Rivers branch in Kendallville, and 4.8 miles east of the Noble-DeKalb county line.
According to a news release, several witnesses reported that the suspect had left the scene after having “threatened a teller and receiving cash from the bank.”
Auburn teen charged in shooting
AUBURN — Police have arrested an Auburn man in connection with a March break-in and shooting at Castle Court Apartments in Auburn that wounded a 16-year-old girl.
Coltin Herzog, 19, of the 1900 block of Maple Street, is charged with attempted murder and burglary, both Level 1 felonies. He was arrested Wednesday and incarcerated at the DeKalb County Jail at 2:14 p.m. He was ordered to be held without bond until seen in court.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed Wednesday in DeKalb Superior Court II by Indiana State Police Detective Jake Quick, Indiana State Police and Auburn Police were dispatched to Castle Court Apartments on March 20 for a burglary and shooting. It was reported that the father of a 16-year-old girl had left his home in the early morning hours for work, and the girl woke up to a popping sound in her room. The girl realized she had been shot in the face, the affidavit said.
The girl was transported to a hospital and was treated for her injuries. It was found that the girl had been struck in the face and a .22 caliber bullet had lodged next to her brain.
