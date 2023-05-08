FORT WAYNE — An Allen County judge on May 8 paused proceedings in an Indiana senator’s medical malpractice case for a month, but declined to keep the lawsuit filings confidential.
Sen. Tyler Johnson, R-Leo — an ER physician — previously moved to temporarily halt the case and related deadlines, based on the “privileges and immunities afforded to Dr. Johnson as an Indiana state senator.”
Allen County Superior Court Judge Andrew Williams said in his order that the Indiana Constitution affords Johnson a stay of at least 30 days after the adjournment of the 2023 legislative session. The state Constitution bars civil proceedings against sitting members of the General Assembly during session, with a few exceptions.
Lawmakers concluded just before 3 a.m. April 28. Williams postponed proceedings until June 9.
Johnson declined to comment to Greater Fort Wayne Business Weekly about the judge's decision.
Although Johnson additionally asked the judge to block public access to court records, that motion was denied by Williams, who said prohibition “is not warranted.”
Johnson said in earlier court filings that he is concerned the legal documents could be “manipulated or misused” by interested parties.
Williams refuted, saying the state senator “failed to submit clear and convincing evidence in support of this assertion.”
The judge further said the court was “unpersuaded” Johnson’s position as the elected senator of District 14 in northeastern Indiana “has any tendency” to warrant the exclusion of records from the public.
“Rather, one would expect the media, and the public, to have a greater interest in matters related to elected officials,” Williams wrote.
Indiana law allows a court to shield records if doing so is in the public interest, if access would create significant risk or substantial harm to a party, or if having them publicized would influence judgment.
Background on the case
The case predates Johnson’s election in November 2022.
The lawsuit centers around the death of Esperanza Umana, a 20-year-old from Fort Wayne. She died shortly after receiving care from Johnson in an emergency room at Parkview Regional Medical Center in January 2018.
Johnson was sued alongside Professional Emergency Physicians Inc. and Parkview Hospital Inc.
Umana had a history of asthma and signs of sepsis, according to court filings from the plaintiff. Those filings contend that Johnson “overload(ed) her lungs with 4 liters of fluid” before discharging her in an “unstable condition.”
The complaint alleges that Johnson’s “negligence” resulted in Umana’s cardiac arrest and death in a pharmacy parking lot. She left behind a newborn son.
A medical review panel unanimously ruled in March 2022 that Johnson deviated from the “appropriate standard of care,” a rarity in malpractice cases.
Johnson, a Republican, is the author of the state’s ban on gender-affirming medical care for transgender teens and is also a plaintiff in the national case to block access to abortion medication.
