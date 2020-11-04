ANGOLA — The Angola Board of Works denied extending Thomas Drive to connect to a property owned by Greg Baird at 800 Butler Street, but did vote to allow Baird to build a driveway that connects to the street where it ends.
Board member Dave Martin said he doesn’t have a problem if the property owners want to connect the driveway to the street as long as it is a single drive that will be used by a single user.
“They can do a private approach to connect to the end of our street,” Martin said. “They maintain their portion and we will continue to maintain the street.”
In notes that Baird added to a copy of the plat map and provided to the board, he requested the city extend Thomas Drive to his property line “just like every other house in the neighborhood.”
Martin said legally, the city is not obligated to extend the street.
“I don’t see the benefit for all of our taxpayers to extend the street for one user,” he said.
There are stub streets like Thomas Drive in several subdivisions in the city, Martin said, as it is a fairly common happening when there is another parcel of land near to a development.
Member Dave Olson agreed, saying he doesn’t feel the city should be expending the street. He was instead in favor of allowing the driveway as long as it is built to city specifications.
City Engineer Amanda Cope said she and Street Superintendent Doug Anderson looked into the cost of extending the street and the single quote received was for $24,700, given the area has good soil.
Anderson thinks the area has poor soil, which would increase that cost.
“From a city and engineering perspective, we shouldn’t and don’t want to extend the street,” Cope said. “There’s no real connection except for that one home.”
Martin said instead of requiring the property owners to extend the street, the driveway offer is a compromise that will let them build their home and lessen the financial burden. A driveway should be less expensive to build to city specifications than the road built to city specifications.
The board also approved a stormwater management plan for new apartments at Trine University during Monday’s meeting.
The next scheduled board of works meeting is Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m.
