FREMONT — It all started with a conversation.
Greg Summers, a sculptor and retired Fremont Community Schools industrial arts teacher, got to talking with Tim Swager of Swager Communications about the need for more art in Fremont.
“Tim wanted to celebrate his employees and workers,” Summers said. “His employees wear hard hats, so that’s where the idea for ‘Hard Hat Man’ came from.”
The conversation sparked the creation of a large sculpture Summers called “Hard Hat Man” that can be seen sitting in the Crossroads Industrial Park, which is located at the intersection of S.R. 827 and Sidel Drive, Fremont.
Hard hat man spent some time this year in the pocket park in Fremont on the corner of Toledo and Pleasant streets before moving to Crossroads.
And just this week, a large cat sculpture, also crafted by Summers, has taken Hard Hat Man’s place in the park.
“I’d been promising I’d make a cat for awhile now,” said Summers, who is known for his fish sculptures.
Built this spring, the cat sculpture went together piece by piece in his workshop before finally being finished outside at Summers’ home in Fremont. It took him four weeks, give or take, to build.
Whenever possible, Summers said he likes to use re-purposed materials in his sculptures.
For example, he said, the large fish sculpture he’s got on display on the Public Square in Angola in front of the Brokaw Movie House started off with a bent pipe.
“I decided to use the pipe and had to build the rest and get the proportions right around that,” he said.
When Summers finds himself stuck during a project, he calls on his friend and fellow retired Fremont Community Schools art teacher Greg Griffis for an artistic point of view.
“He helps me make sure things are staying in proportion,” Summers said. “We argue some, but he’s usually right.”
Griffis is also the person Summers said he relies on to bounce ideas off of. The two worked together on parts of Hard Hat Man.
Another large sculpture will be joining Hard Hat Man in the Crossroads Park, though Summers wasn’t sure exactly when it would be placed.
He said the goal is to have three sculptures for the park.
Summers found himself doing these larger sculptures after tiring of doing smaller projects.
“I branched out to bigger things,” he said. “I see something to be the backbone of a project and build around it.”
He’s got more ideas turning in his head, but hasn’t started building anything new as of yet.
Just be on the lookout.
