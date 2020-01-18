Police arrest four people Thursday
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested Thursday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Carla K. Fisher, 56, of the 300 block of South Centennial Road, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested on North Wayne Street on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Zachary D. Lokey, 18, of the 500 block of Northcrest Road, arrested in the 2000 block of North Wayne Street on misdemeanor charges of resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana.
• Luis Ramirez-Gonzalez, 54, of the 7000 block of Diane Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested on C.R. 200W, north of C.R. 100N, on a misdemeanor charge of operating without ever obtaining a license.
• Areana E. Wofford, 21, of the 300 block of Bittersweet Court, arrested at home on a misdemeanor charge of battery.
