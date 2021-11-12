ANGOLA — The Downtown Angola Coalition is gearing up for the holidays!
Many of the usual celebrations and events will be returning again this holiday season, unlike last year when COVID-19 put a damper on many events.
There are some changes and additions this year, so follow along closely.
Here comes Santa Claus
You can always set your clocks with Santa's arrival in Angola, and this year is no different. (And there won't be drive-through visits like last year!)
Santa's back! And so is Mrs. Claus. And they'll come in on the Bryan family's historic sleigh, complete with reindeer from the 1940s, at 5:30 p.m. on the Public Square on Friday, Nov. 26.
After Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive, they will be greeted by Mayor Dick Hickman in the northwest quadrant of the Public Square, near The Brokaw Movie House, where the jolly couple from the North Pole will be set up. Just like the good old days.
New this year will be an appearance from Storm, Trine University's mascot. Storm will be decked out in holiday garb, and we're told he will be arriving on the Angola Fire truck that will lead in front of Santa and his sleigh. Storm will mingle with the crowd during the event.
Before exiting the Square for his appointed duties of the night — visiting children in The Brokaw — Santa will call on his special powers, throw his magic dust in the air and Angola will light up for the holidays, featuring the largest Christmas tree in northeast Indiana, thanks to a big assist from Columbia and her soldiers that make up the Steuben County Soldiers' Monument (and, of course, the loving labor of the Angola Street Department).
Lining up for Santa
Here's where things get different, folks.
Santa will be set up in the theater to greet all the good little girls and boys, just like always (minus last year). This year the line to see Santa will start at The Brokaw then head east, past Mitchell's Men's Clothing and Tuxedos, along with Sutton's 160 and Sutton's Deli. The line then will head north along North Wayne Street.
People will go through The Brokaw's main entrance then will exit through the gift shop. At their exit, children will be able to receive a candy cane, cookies and hot cocoa being distributed by folks with Sonlight Community Church.
There will also be a big mailbox set up at The Brokaw so children can drop off their letters to Santa (those do help him remember). Letter writers are encouraged to include their addresses for a possible response from the Claus family.
Also on hand will be Doc Headley's calliope, live music from the Angola High School group Vocal Infinity and more.
Small Business Saturday
Make sure you return downtown on Saturday, Nov. 27. Many of the downtown businesses will be participating in Small Business Saturday. Look for the familiar blue "Shop Small" signs in the windows of participating merchants.
Angola's many shops offer gifts you won't find at the big boxes.
Giddy-up!
Wagon rides will return again this year. In preparation for the rides last year, JICI Construction was all lined up to be the premier sponsor of the event, but due to COVID restrictions, it had to be canceled.
JICI is back on board to sponsor this year's event, which will take place on Friday, Dec. 3, from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Like past years, the rides will leave and return from the northwest quadrant of the Public Square, near The Brokaw and Sutton's, both of which will have food and beverages available for purchase before and after your ride.
To market, to market!
Every Saturday through Dec. 11, Cahoots Coffee Cafe, 218 W. Maumee St., will hold a fall/holiday market. The market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon.
Speaking of markets
For a second year, Sutton's will be hosting Sutton's Christmas Market for all of you last-minute shoppers out there, or the ones who want to buy unique gifts from a variety of vendors selling their goods.
The market will be on Dec. 18 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and it will be set up in the Sutton's 160 banquet hall.
Help from our friends
These holiday events in downtown Angola are the work of many people, volunteers and business who collaborate with the Downtown Angola Coalition, Angola's Main Street organization. In addition to JICI, also sponsoring are First Federal Saving Bank of Angola, Steuben County Community Foundation, Steuben County Tourism Bureau and Friends of the Downtown.
A big assist comes from the Office of the Mayor, Angola Police Department, Angola Fire Department, Angola Streets Department and Sonlight Community Church.
