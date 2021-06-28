ANGOLA — The Board of Directors of First Federal Savings Bank of Angola has announced the promotion of a 24-year employee.
Angela M. Crone has been promoted to operations officer, in addition to now serving as the bank’s security officer.
She has been with the bank since 1997 and has served as the bank’s operations coordinator since 2010.
Crone is a graduate of Angola High School and earned her degree from Tri-State University, now Trine University, in 2007.
Her primary responsibilities include teller and customer service support in addition to operations assistance. Crone has taught multiple Junior Achievement classes and has been involved with the Steuben County 4-H for many years.
First Federal Savings Bank of Angola, founded in 1933, is the oldest financial institution headquartered in Steuben County.
