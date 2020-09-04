Several arrested locally
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested Thursday and Friday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Joshua A. Cook, 34, of the 23000 block of Lynn Street, South Bend, arrested in the 5000 block of North C.R. 550W on felony charges of intimidation and domestic battery in the presence of a child and a misdemeanor charge of invasion of privacy.
• Charles L. Grubb, 34, of the 7000 block of West C.R. 350N, arrested on Oak Street at Wayne Street on misdemeanor charges of operating while intoxicated and driving while suspended.
• Robert D. Haslett, 36, of the 500 block of North Martha Street, arrested on a warrant alleging civil contempt of court.
• Tarrence Lee, 25, of the 4000 block of David Street, Indianapolis, arrested at West Toledo and Washington streets in Fremont on a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
• Ivan Romero, 22, of the 200 block of Conductor Cove, Garrett, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Trevor D. Warstler, 28, of the 400 block of East Stocker Street, arrested in the 3000 block of West Maumee Street on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Treston M. Wright, 27, of the 500 block of Williams Street, arrested at home on a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.