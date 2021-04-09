ForeverLawn, the artificial grass company, announced the opening of a new dealership, ForeverLawn Northeast Indiana.
The new location is part of the company’s plan to expand operations throughout North America with the opening of several new independently owned dealerships.
Led by Benn and Marci Reinbolt, this new local branch of ForeverLawn is providing residents and businesses in Allen, DeKalb and Steuben counties in Indiana the same quality synthetic turf products and expert installation services that have become extremely popular over the company’s 16-year history.
“The possibilities are truly limitless and as a local dealer we are not only committed to providing each customer with a quality experience from start to finish, but long after the project is complete, to ensure they are happy for years to come,”said Benn Reinbolt, owner of ForeverLawn Northeast Indiana.
ForeverLawn artificial turf is the brand of choice for such world-class facilities as Walt Disney World®and The Home Depot, and is recommended by home improvement experts, professional athletes, successful business owners and more.
With a growing roster of respected clients and brand ambassadors, including NASCAR driver Jeffrey Earnhardt, licensed contractor and TV host Jason Cameron, professional golfers Jimmy Hanlin and Natalie Gulbis of the 18 HolesTV program, Jarvis Landry of the Cleveland Browns, LaMarcus Aldridge of the San Antonio Spurs and others, ForeverLawn is a well-known fixture in the synthetic turf market with a history of success. Due to its realistic appearance and high performance in drought-ridden areas, ForeverLawn has been featured on The TODAY Show, The Martha Stewart Show, The Wall Street Journal, and more.
In addition to providing superior synthetic grass solutions for landscaping, ForeverLawn Northeast Indiana also offers specialized options for pets, children, golf and sports applications. A unique safety system is available to create safe, accessible playgrounds, and the grass can even be installed indoors, on rooftops, or anywhere imaginable.
“We are so impressed with the quality of our products, the integrity of the founders of ForeverLawn and the innovation that is ever evolving. It is exciting for us to bring that to northeast Indiana and share the solutions we can provide with our neighbors,” said Benn. ForeverLawn Northeast Indiana can be reached at 257-7101 or online at nein.foreverlawn.com.
