Close up kids watching movie
Photos by Christy Harris

The community room at the Fremont Public Library was full of preschool-aged youth and boxes Tuesday morning as the children’s department hosted the first of what Librarian Lisa Eisinger hopes to offer on a regular basis. Box Car Drive In proved to be a hit amongst the 2- to 5-year-olds as they quietly leaned forward within their boxes, enthusiastically eating their popcorn, their eyes never leaving the big screen at the front of the room. The featured cinema was Trick-Or-Treat Mr. Grumpfish, an episode of the famed Bubble Guppies which airs on Nickelodeon. For more information on programs offered at the FPL, visit fremont.lib.in.us.

