14 people arrested
over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police over the weekend. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Tyler M. Barnett, 31, of the 9200 block of Strathmill Court, Houston, arested in the 1000 block of South S.R. 1, Hamilton, on charges of felony motor vehicle theft and misdemeanor theft.
• Rebecca C. Bolen, 24, of the 50000 block of Dolph Road, Elkhart, arrested on Toledo Street at Wayne Street on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Christina L. Carranza, 34, of the 800 block of Apple Hill Way, arrested on S.R. 120 west of C.R. 600E, Fremont, on a charge of possession of marijuana.
• Carlos C. Choac, 30, of the 400 block of Emerson Drive, Lexington, Kentucky, arrested on Interstate 80 at the 150 mile marker on a charge of operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
• Hayden S. Delucenay, 27, of the 1600 block of East Maumee Street, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Jose Gomez Diaz, 22, of the 300 block of North West Street, arrested at home on charges of misdemeanor leaving the scene of a property damage crash and operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
• Rober B. Hernandez Lagunas, 25, of the 300 block of South Parham Road, Bronson, Michigan, arrested on Carlin Street at Cross Street on charges of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without obtaining a license.
• Nygel G. Jones, 28, of the 300 block of Brandriff Street, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Jimmie D. Miller, 39, no valid address, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Gregory E. Parr, 52, of the 00 block of North C.R. 200W, arrested on West Maumee Street at Superior Street on charges of felony domestic battery with a prior conviction and battery resulting in bodily injury.
• Zachary A. Phillips, 34, of the 1200 block of Apollo Drive, arrested on Wohlert Street at Mill Street on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
• Sheila Tittle, 45, of the 3400 block of Castlewood Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested in the 6900 block of Old U.S. 27 on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
• Jamie L. White, 42, of the 100 block of West Washington Boulevard, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• Brandon J.Woods, 32, of the 200 block of East Railroad Street, Hudson, arrested at the jail on charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana and operating while intoxicated.
