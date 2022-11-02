Five people arrested by police on Tuesday
ANGOLA — The people listed below were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Tuesday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Fox S. Bierlein, 25, of the 100 block of Joe Wheeler Street, arrested in the 1200 block of West Maumee Street on charges of felony possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
• Seth D. Danning, 38, of the 1200 block of S.R. 4, Hudson, arrested on a charge of felony failure to return to lawful detention.
• Blaine S. Eveland, 38, of the 4300 block of U.S. 20, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony domestic battery in the presence of a child younger than 16.
• Marti A. Weis, 51, of the 100 block of Joe Wheeler Street, arrested in the 1200 block of West Maumee Street on charges of felony possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia and contempt of court.
• Aaron A. Wofford, 21, of the 400 block of Juniper Court, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony theft.
