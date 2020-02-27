Local police arrest
three people
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Wednesday and Thursday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail. These are initial charges filed by police. Actual charges in court would be brought by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Amy M. Gray, 38, of the 300 block of North Fremont Road, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested on a warrant alleging felony and misdemeanor theft.
• Ashley J. Mondello, 32, of the 3000 block of East C.R. 500N, Fremont, arrested at home on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Shawn Allen Ring Jr., 22, of the 100 block of Lane 273A Lake James, arrested on a warrant alleging felony child solicitation, possession of child pornography and dissemination of matter harmful to minors.
