ANGOLA — Steuben County REMC will hold its annual meeting and member appreciation day celebrating the cooperative’s 85th anniversary on June 11 at Trine University.
This year’s event will take place inside Trine’s Keith Busse/Steel Dynamics Athletic Recreation Center, 1001 Thunder Drive. It runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Attending members should bring their completed registration card found in the May issue of the Indiana Connection magazine to receive a registration gift.
REMC CEO Kevin Keiser states, “This year, our annual meeting is focused on ‘Powering your past, Connecting our future’,” said REMC CEO Kevin Keiser. “We will celebrate the safe reliable electric service we have provided our members of Steuben County for 85 years and look to the future with the new broadband internet service.”
Current REMC members are invited to bring their families to enjoy a catered pulled pork lunch from Bon Appetite, Trine’s food service provider, and entertainment from the band, The Earthtones.
Children will enjoy bounce houses, obstacle courses, face painting and balloon art.
“The annual meeting is an opportunity for members to not only see their friends, neighbors and fellow member-owners, it is also a chance to interact with the member-elected board of directors and to vote for the next representatives to lead the organization,” said Britt Holden, communications coordinator.
Voting will be held in the hybrid format again this year for board members.
Online voting will be open through June 9 via the direct website (directvote.net/SCREMC) or on the SmartHub app.
Paper ballots will be mailed and email instructions will be sent on May 9. The paper ballots must be received by June 9 and cannot be dropped off at the REMC office. They need to be sent back to the third-party vendor Survey & Ballot Systems.
Each member that submits their ballot, paper or electronic, will be entered into the random weekly bill credit drawings and grand prize drawing.
REMC is making progress in connecting its members to high speed internet with its broadband project. Pre-registration is now open for members and can be accessed through the SmartHub app or their website. Here you can find more information on pricing, availability, updates, and a help center, all under the broadband tab.
Members can hear more about the broadband project and its current status by attending the in-person annual meeting.
