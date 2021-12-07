ANGOLA — Steuben County Prosecutor Jeremy Musser has filed Level 5 felony reckless homicide charges against a Fremont teen revolving around an Aug. 31 incident in which Caiden Hulliberger, 18, Angola, was killed.
Octavian A. Lensky, 18, shot and killed Hulliberger at intermediate range with a 12-guage shotgun after the two were playing video games then were going to get a pizza, say documents filed in Steuben Superior Court.
The gun used in the incident had been purchased about a week prior at a farm supply store in Angola. Indiana State Police investigator David Poe said the gun had been legally purchased.
The arrest comes after a 3-month investigation by the Indiana State Police along with the assistance of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office into the shooting that occurred on the night of Aug. 31.
In interviews with police, Lensky said the shooting was an accident, that the gun fell out of his hands and discharged, court records say. He would later go on to tell investigators that he was messing with Hulliberger by pointing the gun at him, knowing that there was a live round in the chamber.
Lensky said he didn’t recall how the gun discharged, that there was a loud boom then he saw that Hullliberger had been hit, so he called 911 to report the incident to police. After he got off the phone with 911, he called his mother to tell her.
In interviews with police, friends of Lensky, including a roommate, told investigators he often would point guns at them while they were with him at his Fremont home located on Baum Street.
Before he purchased the shotgun, the friends said Lensky would point guns at them that were owned by his father, including an AR-15 semi-automatic weapon, court records say.
In interviews with police, Lensky said the shooting should not have happened and that it should have been he who got shot.
Lensky was arrested Tuesday morning by officers with the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested in the 1200 block of North Wayne Street without incident.
Court records show this as the only major criminal charge against Lensky. He had one minor traffic violation listed in his record.
Lensky had his initial hearing before Magistrate James Burns Tuesday afternoon.
If found guilty of a Level 5 felony, Lensky faces 1 to 6 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. During his initial hearing, Lensky said he would hire his own attorney.
Bail was set at $10,000, cash or surety bond. If he meets bail, Lensky is not to possess any firearms or ammunition.
Lensky has a pretrial conference scheduled for Feb. 28 and a tentative jury trial has been scheduled for July 28.
