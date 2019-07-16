Ten people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested over the weekend by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Daniel L. Anway, 39, of the 4000 block of East C.R. 50S, arrested in the 2000 block of North S.R. 327 on a felony charge of residential entry.
• Marcus A. Chrismon, 25, of the 100 block of Chapel Lane, Ashley, arrested in Ashley on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Patrick A. Gentry, 32, of the 100 block of West Second Street, Fremont, arrested at Wayne and Toledo streets in Fremont on a felony charge of neglect of dependent.
• Darryl S. Goodwin, 61, of the 500 block of Randolph Street, arrested on a felony fugitive warrant.
• Joseph C. Grime II, 48, of the 600 block of North C.R. 300W, Fremont, arrested at Williams and Mill streets on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Chad A. Hoard, 37, of the 200 block of Sherman Street, Bronson, Michigan, arrested at Gale and South Wayne streets on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Laura K. Howard, 57, of the 4000 block of S.R. 191, Stryker, Ohio, arrested in the 2000 block of West Toledo Street, Fremont, on a misdemeanor charge of battery.
• Aaron M. Keller, 36, of the 900 block of North C.R. 280W, Fremont, arrested at home on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.
• Michael D. McCavit, 47, of the 6000 block of North Van Guilder Road, Fremont, arested in the 2000 block of West Toledo Street, Fremont, on a misdemeanor charge of battery.
• Joshua W. Ramirez, 32, of the 2000 block of Buell Drive, arrested on a civil warrant alleging contempt of court.
